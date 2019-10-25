Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough, Sunday November 3 at 7pm - Cult classic of all time hosted by local drag queens Mme Gloria Britannia and Dada Bizarre.

Top 10 places to visit around Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington this Halloween

There's plenty of Halloween fun going on over the half-term week around the east coast.

Here are some suggestions for fun days out.

From now until Sunday November 3 - meet the mystical Sea Witch in her lair, open her treasure chest and share her treasure.

1. Halloween - Ascarium at Sealife Centre, Scarborough

From now until Sunday November 3 - meet the mystical Sea Witch in her lair, open her treasure chest and share her treasure.
ugc
Buy a Photo
From Friday October 25 to Saturday November 3, daily from 6pm to 9pm - explore the soaring gothic ruins as theyre illuminated in a display of colour and light.

2. Halloween - illuminated Whitby Abbey

From Friday October 25 to Saturday November 3, daily from 6pm to 9pm - explore the soaring gothic ruins as theyre illuminated in a display of colour and light.
Richard Ponter
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
From Friday October 25 to Sunday October 27 'Storytellers will guide you through the darkness and take you on a bone-chilling journey through the past.

3. Halloween - ghost tours at Scarborough Castle

From Friday October 25 to Sunday October 27 'Storytellers will guide you through the darkness and take you on a bone-chilling journey through the past.
ugc
Buy a Photo
Pumpkin Picking, October 26, 28, 29 and 31 from noon to 4pm, October 27 and 30 from 11am to 3pm

4. Halloween - Humble Bee Farm, Flixton

Pumpkin Picking, October 26, 28, 29 and 31 from noon to 4pm, October 27 and 30 from 11am to 3pm
ugc
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3