Town groups invited to book a stall at Community Fair

The Rotary Club of Scarborough Cavaliers, organisers of the town’s Community Fair, is inviting groups to take part in the showcase event.

This year the fair, held along Westborough, will take place on Saturday, August 10 from 10am.

The popular event enables local charity and community groups to raise their profiles with the public, as well as attracting visitors to their stalls to generate much-needed cash for their organisations.

Several stall holders will be appearing in themed fancy dress which adds to the entertainment and the spectacle.

The Mayor, Councillor Hazel Lynsky, will be paying a visit to the fair and will select the “best dressed” stall on the day, which gives the stallholders an opportunity to be creative and inventive with their table displays.

Rotary president elect Tony Graham said : “Many organisations have already booked space in Westborough this year but we have room for lots more and we are hoping for some new groups to join the party.

“It’s always a real treat on the day to see what each organisation does to attract visitors to their stalls, from terrific tombolas, riotous raffles, to colourful cakes and marvellous marmalades, with the odd surprise item to tempt customers to spend their money.

“Organisations only pay £25 for their stall, with the Rotary Club arranging the tables along the length of Westborough. Anyone interested in taking a stall can contact Lyndsay Chamberlain on 01723 870310 or email lyndsay@coberhill.co.uk.”