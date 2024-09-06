Trainshed to host model railway annual show in Bridlington

By Claudia Bowes
Published 6th Sep 2024, 12:56 BST
The event will be held on September 7 at Emmanuel Church, Cardigan Road, Bridlington.placeholder image
The event will be held on September 7 at Emmanuel Church, Cardigan Road, Bridlington.
Members of Trainshed the Bridlington model railway group will be holding their annual show this weekend.

This year the show has more layouts than ever before, covering a range of scales from the very small Z gauge up to the much larger O gauge.

The layout displaying many of the features of Flamborough Head will be making its second ever appearance in Bridlington. There are features from all around Flamborough Head as well as scenes from the village.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Making its debut at the Show will be Skell Gyll which is a 00Gauge layout and is based on the Langdale Valley in the Lake District.

It is the latest model constructed by members of Trainshed and shows phase one of a long term project.

There will be two examples of Scottish layouts plus displays from exhibitors showing locations in other parts of the uk and there are layouts depicting scenes from Poland and the USA.

The show is supported by up to five trade stands and modellers will be able to stock up on many of their modelling requirements.

There will also be a railway book stall.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The show is open from 10am until 4-pm on Saturday, September 7.

The event is being held at Emmanuel Church, Cardigan Road, Bridlington. Admission will be £5 and accompanied Children under 16 are admitted free.

Related topics:BridlingtonLake District

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice