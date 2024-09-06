Trainshed to host model railway annual show in Bridlington
This year the show has more layouts than ever before, covering a range of scales from the very small Z gauge up to the much larger O gauge.
The layout displaying many of the features of Flamborough Head will be making its second ever appearance in Bridlington. There are features from all around Flamborough Head as well as scenes from the village.
Making its debut at the Show will be Skell Gyll which is a 00Gauge layout and is based on the Langdale Valley in the Lake District.
It is the latest model constructed by members of Trainshed and shows phase one of a long term project.
There will be two examples of Scottish layouts plus displays from exhibitors showing locations in other parts of the uk and there are layouts depicting scenes from Poland and the USA.
The show is supported by up to five trade stands and modellers will be able to stock up on many of their modelling requirements.
There will also be a railway book stall.
The show is open from 10am until 4-pm on Saturday, September 7.
The event is being held at Emmanuel Church, Cardigan Road, Bridlington. Admission will be £5 and accompanied Children under 16 are admitted free.
