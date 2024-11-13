Hit musical Twist and Shout is coming to Bridlington Spa

Twist and Shout, a musical extravaganza brought to life by an all-star cast from London’s West End, is heading to Bridlington Spa next year.

In Twist and Shout, audiences are invited to relive an unforgettable musical revolution when skirts got shorter, hair got longer, and rock ’n’ roll reigned supreme.

This show, in the Spa’s Royal Hall on Friday, February 7, will bring the golden era of British pop back to life with superb performances that pay homage to legends such as The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Herman’s Hermits, Gerry and the Pacemakers, Cilla Black, Dusty Springfield and so many more.

A spokesperson said: “For those who lived through the sixties, this is a chance to relive the magic. For those who didn’t, Twist and Shout offers the perfect opportunity to discover what made the decade so iconic.

“The cast delivers a non-stop feast of 40 classic hits that will have you singing and dancing along from start to finish.

“Audiences can expect to hear timeless anthems like She Loves You, Glad All Over, Jumpin’ Jack Flash, Ferry Cross The Mersey, Shout, You’re My World, Something Tells Me I’m Into Something Good, and many other hits.

“But it’s not just the music that makes Twist and Shout such a special show. Beautiful, bespoke costumes, combined with stunning stage design, bring the colours and culture of the sixties to life in a visually spectacular experience. “Every note and every outfit takes you deeper into the heart of an unforgettable era when British music conquered the world.”