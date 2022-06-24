The celebrations are expected to attract more than 100,000 visitors to marvel at RAF aerobatic displays above the South Bay, military parades, music performances and Royal Navy ships moored off the coast on Saturday June 25.

Festivities on the day kick off at 10am when Scarborough's skies will be filled with the roars from the engines of the RAF's most spectacular aircraft.

Here are all the fly-over displays taking place in Scarborough on Armed Forces Day and when you can view them.

The day kicks off with a display from the RAF Falcons parachute display team at 10.30am above the South Bay beach.

A parade salute accompanies by a flypast of a Royal Navy Merlin and Wildcat Helicopter and the Navy Wings charity's Supermarine Seafire will take place at 11.25am above the South Bay.

The iconic Red Arrows Display Team will take to the skies above the South Bay for a 20-minute performance at 1pm.

The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Display - including a Lancaster Bomber, Hurricane and Spitfire will take place at 2pm above South Bay.