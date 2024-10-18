From pumpkin patches to ghostly walks, creepy afternoon tea and Halloween light shows, the Yorkshire coast is the place to be this spooky season.
Check out the events below!
1. Yorkshire coast Halloween events
Bondville Model Village in Sewerby has a number of Halloween-themed events this year. The Model Village is covered in spooky decor and there is a special Halloween quiz and pumpkin picking to do. There are pumpkin painting events on October 19 and 26 as well. Bondville Model Village will be open from Wednesday to Sunday, with breakfast starting at 9:30 AM and village entry at 10:00 AM. They will be open seven days during the half-term week commencing October 28. Photo: Richard Ponter
2. Yorkshire coast Halloween events.
Flamingo Land, located near Malton, has a number of Halloween events to choose from this year. From Saturday 12 October to Sunday 20 October, Saturday 26 October to Sunday 3 November. The Theme Park is open from 10am until 5pm daily. On select dates from 5pm to 6pm, visitors can experience a selection of rides in twilight. There will also be a Family Fright Halloween Show, Trick or Treat Trail, Pumpkin Picking, Halloween Fancy Dress Competition, Halloween Street Entertainers, Halloween Shows, Spooktacular Pryomusical Fireworks and Drone Swarm Displays. Photo: Flamingo Land
3. Yorkshire coast Halloween events
Scarborough Sea Life Ascarium will take place at various times from October 19 until November 3. The spooktacular event offers cool photo opportunities, as well as a fun activity trail and challenges throughout the aquarium left by a witch! Photo: Discover Yorkshire Coast
4. Yorkshire coast Halloween events
Playdale Farms Pumpkin Patch will be open from October 19 until October 31. Returning for its fourth year this October, Children visiting will all get a free pumpkin to choose from the patch and carve in the farm's spooky carving shed. There will be plenty of photo opportunities with the farm covered Halloween decorations. Photo: Canva
