1 . Yorkshire coast Halloween events

Bondville Model Village in Sewerby has a number of Halloween-themed events this year. The Model Village is covered in spooky decor and there is a special Halloween quiz and pumpkin picking to do. There are pumpkin painting events on October 19 and 26 as well. Bondville Model Village will be open from Wednesday to Sunday, with breakfast starting at 9:30 AM and village entry at 10:00 AM. They will be open seven days during the half-term week commencing October 28. Photo: Richard Ponter