Whitby Abbey set to host Dracula play and marauding Vikings - here's how to get tickets

Visitors to Whitby Abbey earlier this year.

Think you know the story of Dracula? Think again.

To understand Bram Stoker s gothic story, you need to watch his legendary tale performed live in the ruins that inspired him.

The event is on from July 17 to August 22, Saturdays and Sundays only.

There will be three performances for audiences to enjoy throughout the day at 11am, 2pm and 3pm.

In a separate event, go and face marauding Vikings at the Abbey as they continue their wave of terror along the north east coast.

Explore their encampment and witness spectacular displays of combat.

Hear tales of daring conquests and learn about the weapons and skills which made the Vikings feared throughout Europe.

There will even be a chance for your young warriors to learn some battle skills and take part in their own Viking skirmish!

The Viking event is on from Saturday August 28 to Monday August 30, 11am to 4pm.