Whitby Coliseum screens Jailhouse Rock and National Theatre live

Fans of “The King” are in for a treat in Whitby as the town’s Coliseum screens the 1957 production of Jailhouse Rock.

After learning to play the guitar in prison, a young man – Elvis Presley – becomes a rock 'n' roll sensation.

The film is showing at the town centre venue on Thursday February 20.

This is a dementia-friendly matinee only, screening starting at 1.30pm.

Whitby Coliseum is screening Jailhouse Rock and the Importance of Being Earnest.

Tickets £5 with an accompanying free entry, all welcome.

On the same day, you can the National Theatre live screening of The Importance of Being Earnest, by Oscar Wilde.

While assuming the role of a dutiful guardian in the country, Jack lets loose in town under a false identity.

Meanwhile, his friend Algy adopts a similar facade.

Tickets £10 in advance from Coliseum reception or on the door, screening starts at 7pm.

And you could make a night of it with the Pizza Pals offering freshly cooked pizza from 4pm to 7pm.