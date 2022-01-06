Whitby's Brunswick Centre to host silent film screening of Nosferatu - with a new twist

Composer pianist Xander Armstrong, who lives in Scarborough but spent his childhood and early teens in Whitby, has performed many shows in and around the areas with his production company, including small theatrical plays on Erik Satie and Philip Glass.

Through to next year, Xander is showing several concerts of silent film screenings.

One in particular is Nosferatu A Symphony Of Horror - the original 1922 silent film, an adaption of Bram Stoker's novel Dracula.

Nosferatu is showing in Whitby's Brunswick Centre.

Through its entirety, the performance will be entirety embellished through Xander's own original take on a new musical score from his unique compositional styles while the film is being screened.

"The music within the show is definitely new and unseen before compared to the original approach of traditional silent film music."

The first performance of this show will be held at Whitby Brunswick Centre on Wednesday January 12, from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.

The centre in Whitby is enjoying a new lease of life after being refurbished and rebranded last year.Xander added: "I recently watched the original Alice in Wonderland silent film and was surprised how different it was to all the crazy modern remakes.

"The music through silent cinema I find is such an important part which drives the film together without words, telling a story of its own.

"The age of silent films maybe is long gone, but by reenergising the music in our modern society today we see the film as it once was but alive again like the Phantom Of The Opera with Andrew Lloyd Webber's miraculous production!"

The show starts at 8pm and the Brunswick Centre is running a cafe where popcorn will also be served at 7.30pm and also through an interval.