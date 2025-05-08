World’s biggest inflatable unicorn lands at North Yorkshire Water Park near Scarborough

The unicorn themed launch party will take place on May 24 at North Yorkshire Water Park.

North Yorkshire Water Park is going to be home to three giant inflatable unicorns, including the world’s tallest, making the adventure destination the place to be for the half-term.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just in time for the summer season, the Unicorn Splash Park is a magical new attraction designed to delight visitors of all ages.

The park includes three unicorns of varying sizes: the smallest features a bouncy trampoline, the medium-sized one includes a fun slide, and the largest boasts a thrilling 5 metre drop into the lake – perfect for flips and jumps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To celebrate their arrival, North Yorkshire Water Park is throwing a Grand Unicorn Launch Party on Saturday May 24, packed with magical activities including face painting, unicorn-themed carnival games, and a limited-edition unicorn-themed menu.

A special naming ceremony will also take place, with the unicorn names chosen in collaboration with schools from across the region. The winning entries will be invited to the launch party as VIP guests.

Gareth Davies, General Manager at North Yorkshire Water Park, said: “We’re always looking for ways to bring something fresh and exciting to the park and we think this does it perfectly.

“The giant unicorn inflatables are set to be a huge hit with visitors of all ages. Located in their own private area, they’re perfect for group bookings, with exclusive hire available – ideal for birthday parties, school groups, or corporate days out.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The enchanting new arrivals join the park’s ever-popular Aqua Park lineup, home to fan favourites Warrior, Wipeout, and Splash Kingdom – with the latter two reopening from 10th May.

These action-packed obstacle courses are filled with towering slides, balance beams, climbing walls and thrilling wipeout challenges. While Warrior and Wipeout cater to older adrenaline-seekers, Splash Kingdom is perfectly suited for younger adventurers looking for safe, splash-filled fun.

The on-site café has a variety of refreshments to refuel with after an action packed day. Plus, for those who prefer dry land adventures, there’s plenty more to explore – from Axe Throwing, Archery, Bushcraft, and a Climbing Wall, to the newly upgraded Puzzle Room and brand-new Laser Tag experience, now open for tactical family battles and team challenges.

Sessions for the Unicorn Splash Park are priced at £16 per person for 45 minutes. For further information and bookings, visit https://www.northyorkshirewaterpark.co.uk/.