ITV today announced a brand new reality show, Singletown, which will air on ITV2 later this year.

From Keshet Productions, this 15 x 60 series will see five couples press pause on their relationships and spend one incredible summer experiencing single life in the most glamorous city in the world, London.

Now's your chance to join the trend for TV reality shows such as Love Island

Each couple will have a different reason for putting their relationships on ice – from school sweethearts who’ve never dated other people properly, newer relationships that have hit the rocks, or maybe two people who just want a summer of self-discovery before they settle down.

The cameras will be there to capture the story of their summer of fun – living in luxury apartments in London these new singletons will go on dates with hand-picked suitors at the hottest venues in town, get to experience out of this world parties and unforgettable moments – it’s going to be their best single life.

But at the end of the summer will they choose to go back to their partner or stick to flying solo? For the five couples going through this experience, the stakes are high and the jeopardy is real.

Singletown has been commissioned for ITV2 by Paul Mortimer, Head of Digital Channels and Amanda Stavri, ITV Commissioning Editor, Factual Entertainment. Executive Producers are Ros Coward and David Williams from Keshet Productions.

Paul Mortimer, Head of Digital Channels said "Hot on the heels of Love Island, we're thrilled to be partnering with Keshet on this unique series. Singletown is a fun relationship show featuring a diverse mix of young couples from all over the UK brought together in the most aspirational urban setting - London in the summer. ITV2's young audience will hopefully be hooked on the dating dilemmas, twists and turns and the fresh and re-kindled romances that emerge from this exciting new format.”

Cont…

David Williams, Keshet Productions said “Singletown has a unique starting point – it begins with an end – and I can’t wait to watch these freshly minted singles have an unforgettable summer in the city.”

The application process to apply to be a part of this new series is now open. You can apply via this link itv.com/beontv. Terms and conditions apply and are included on the link.

