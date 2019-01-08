New films at Stephen Joseph include Olivia Coleman’s award-winning performance as Queen Anne in The Favourite

Films and streamings for January at the Stephen Joseph Theatre in Scarborough include both the classic and the new versions of Mary Poppins, live streamings of plays and operas and, by popular demand, the return of Bohemian Rhapsody.

The January schedule is:

Caravaggio, Saturday January 12 at 7.45pm

Derek Jarman’s masterpiece about the 16th century painter is shown in association with the WEA Film Studies group (the screening is open to the public).

Peterloo, Monday January 14 and Wednesday January 16 at 7.45pm.

Rory Kinnear and Maxine Peake star in Mike Leigh’s epic about the Peterloo massacre in 1819, when British soldiers attacked a peaceful rally in Manchester.

NT Live - The Tragedy of King Richard II, Tuesday January 15 at 7pm

Simon Russell Beale plays King Richard II in a visceral new production about the limits of power, directed by Joe Hill-Gibbins.

Bohemian Rhapsody, Thursday January 17 at 1.45pm and 7.15pm; Saturday January 19 at 8pm

A celebration of Queen and their music, starring Rami Malek as their extraordinary lead singer, Freddie Mercury.

Mary Poppins Returns, Friday January 18 at 2.45pm and 6.45pm; Saturday January 19 at 2pm and 5pm; Monday Januayr 21 and Wednesday January 23 at 6.45pm; Thursday January 24 at 7.15pm

Emily Blunt stars as Mary Poppins, returning to Depression-era London to visit Jane and her brother Michael, now a father of three, and helping them rediscover the joy they knew as children. The all-star cast also includes Dick Van Dyke, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Angela Lansbury, Meryl Streep, Colin Firth, Ben Whishaw, Julie Walters and Emily Mortimer.

Mary Poppins, Thursday January 24 at 1.45pm; Friday January 25 at 1.30pm

The original, with Mary Poppins, Dick Van Dyke and David Tomlinson – the Friday afternoon screening is dementia-friendly.

ROH Live: The Queen of Spades, Thursday January 22 at 6.45pm

Tchaikovsky’s most ambitious opera, a powerful study of destructive obsesson, contains some of his greatest music.

The Favourite, Friday January 25 at 7.45pm; Saturday January 26 at 2pm, 5pm and 8pm; Monday January 28 and Tuesday January 29 at 7.45pm; Thursday January 31 at 1.45pm

Directed by The Lobster director Yorgos Lanthimos, this dark comedy of the behind-the-scenes politics between two cousins jockeying to be court favourites of the 18th-century Queen Anne stars Olivia Colman, Emma Stone, Rachel Weisz Nicholas Hoult and Mark Gatiss.

ROH Live: La Traviata, Wednesday January 30 at 6.45pm

Richard Eyre’s beautiful production of Verdi’s opera about a coutesan who sacrifices all for love.

NT Live: I’m Not Running, Thursday 31 January at 7.15pm

In David Hare’s explosive new play, Pauline Gibson (Siân Brooke) has spent her life as a doctor, the inspiring leader of a local health campaign. When she crosses paths with an old boyfriend, a stalwart loyalist in Labour Party politics, she faces with an agonising decision.

Some screenings are dementia-friendly, with additional features including short introductory talks, short intervals with refreshments and reduced price tickets.

Tickets: 01723 370541.