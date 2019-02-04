Red Dwarf star to appear at Sci-Fi Scarborough festival

Organisers of the Sci-Fi Scarborough weekend have revealed another special guest who will be at the event.

Hattie Hayridge, who plays the female version of Holly in the hit cult sci-fi show will be appearing at Scarborough Spa on April 6 and 7.

In April 1988, she appeared on Friday Night Live hosted by Ben Elton, and was spotted by the producers of BBC's Red Dwarf. The same year, Hattie received rave reviews at the Montreal Comedy Festival, and appeared on the related televised Just For Laughs programme.

She appeared in Red Dwarf Series III, IV and V and continues to be a sought after guest at conventions and comic cons around the world, as well as being a stand-up comedian who has travelled the world, including festivals in Melbourne, Adelaide, Sydney and New York.

Event co-organiser Steve Dickinson: “I am absolutely overjoyed to have Hattie join us for SFS 2019, Holly was always hilarious and an integral part of the Red Dwarf crew, can’t wait to meet her.”

For tickets visit www.scifiscarborough.co.uk or the venue www.scarboroughspa.co.uk or in person from the venue box office or Mojo’s Music Café on Victoria Rd, Scarborough with no booking fees.

Tickets will also be available on the weekend at the event box office.