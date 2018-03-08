TV Choice AND TRAILER: What to download or stream this week

Are you still wired? That's so yesterday! From Saturday March 10

BBC iPlayer: Live at Eden

Madness perform live at Cornwall’s Eden Project in June 2017. The Eden Sessions began in 2002 and are renowned for the unique setting of the Eden arena against the backdrop of the biomes. Madness’ performance was a highlight of the sixteenth year of the Eden Sessions.

BBC Three: This Country

With every passing year, village services are coming under increasing financial pressures. This Country explores how cutbacks impact upon Cotswold cousins, Kerry and Kurtan Mucklowe. Kurtan wishes to make a pilgrimage to Swindon in order to buy the new clothes of the season.

Sky Box Sets: Nashville: Seasons 1-5

Set against the backdrop of the city’s music scene, Nashville follows country music legend Rayna Jaymes (Connie Britton) and rising star Juliette Barnes (Hayden Panettiere) as they compete with each other for the spotlight. Season six is currently airing on Sky Living.

Amazon Video: The Looming Tower

The Looming Tower traces the rising threat of Osama Bin Laden and Al-Qaeda, and takes a controversial look at how the rivalry between the CIA and FBI may have inadvertently set the stage for the tragedy of 9/11 and the war in Iraq. New episodes each Thursday.

Netflix: Ricky Gervais: Humanity:

His first solo stand-up show for seven years, which barrels at speed through the minefields of transgender politics, global terrorism and social media etiquette. Filmed live at the cavernous Eventim Apollo in London, this Netflix comedy special finds Gervais in a puckish mood, trampling over taboos while he shares anecdotes about his family and formative years.

Sky Cinema: Transformers: The Last Knight (2017, Sky 12)

Michael Bay is back in the director’s chair for the fifth instalment in the blockbuster robot smash-’em up series. This time we’re treated to a centuries-spanning backstory that features pit stops in both King Arthur’s Camelot and Nazi Germany. An early scene presents Merlin as a permanently sozzled charlatan gifted his powers by an ancient and rather charitable Transformer. Cut to the present day and the race is on to get hold of Merlin’s staff/ lien super-weapon, with the quite gloriously named Cade Yeager (a returning Mark Wahlberg) joined by a polo-playing Oxford historian (Laura Haddock) and eccentric aristocrat Anthony Hopkins. Sky Cinema on demand and Sky Cinema Premiere from Friday.

