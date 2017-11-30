TV Choice: Five of the best shows this week

The pick of the shows to watch or record this week.

Strictly Come Dancing, BBC One, Saturday, 7.05pm

Howards End

It is time to face the music and dance! Borehamwood meets Broadway this week as Strictly Come Dancing goes to the musicals. Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will welcome our celebrities back to the floor as the six remaining couples perform a host of routines from hit shows.

F1 2017: Hamilton’s Record Breaking Season, Channel 4, Sunday, 1pm

Hamilton’s Record Breaking Season takes a look back at the highs and lows of an extraordinary year of F1, including an exclusive interview with Lewis Hamilton and other key members of the paddock. Narrated by Benedict Cumberbatch.

Howards End, BBC One, Sunday, 9pm

Lewis Hamilton

Refusing to punish Henry for his past transgressions, Margaret resolves to uphold their engagement. Helen leaves for Europe with no explanation for her absence, only agreeing to return to London on hearing that Aunt Juley has fallen seriously ill.

Supergirl/Arrow/The Flash/DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow - Crisis on Earth-X, Sky One, Mon-Weds

The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl and the Legends join forces in a special crossover event. The superheroes come to town for Barry and Iris’s wedding but the couple’s big day is cut short when villains from Earth-X crash the celebrations. The event start on Monday at 8pm.

Madam Secretary, Sky Living & NOW TV, Thursday, 9pm

Supergirl leads the Sky One charge this week.

As the US government faces a shutdown, Elizabeth has to think outside the box this week as Madam Secretary continues its fourth season. The situation in Syria is tense, as electricity and water supplies are down. Country-wide riots could break out at any minute.