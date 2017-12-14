TV Choice: Five of the best shows this week

The best of the week's shows to record or watch from December 16 - December 22.

Agatha Christie’s A Crooked House, Sunday, Channel 5, 9pm

Judi Dench likes a tree.

All star adaptation with Glenn Close, Gillian Anderson and Terence Stamp. Three generations of the Leonides family live under the roof of a wealthy patriarch during WWII. And then there’s murder... The film will be released at the cinema after its Channel 5 airing.

Judi Dench: My Passion For Trees, BBC One, Wednesday, 8pm

Dame Judi Dench is one of Britain’s most loved actresses. But few people know that Judi holds another great passion - a deep love for trees. This one-hour special, filmed over the course of a year, is a magical study of the changing seasons and their effect on Judi’s own secret woodland.

Joanna & Jennifer: Absolutely Champers, Thurs BBC Two, 9pm

Joanna Lumley and Jennfer Saunders share their love of Champagne.

Joanna Lumley & Jennifer Saunders: Absolutely Champers is an exploration of one of the finer things in life, but it is also an exploration of each other’s lives, as the much-loved stars dig deep and uncover things they never knew about their partner in crime.

Gordon, Gino and Fred’s Great Christmas Roast, Thursday, ITV, 9pm

A Christmas competition with all the trimmings as Gordon Ramsay and Gino D’Acampo battle it out to produce the ultimate festive menu, creating scrumptious starters, magnificent mains and delectable desserts for 100 deserving diners, members of the emergency services.

Jamie’s Italian Christmas, Channel 4, Monday, 8pm

Join these three as they host a night for the emergency services.

Jamie Oliver draws inspiration from the snowy Alps of northern Italy to help create his most delicious Christmas Day yet. In a cosy log cabin, accompanied by his mentor Gennaro Contaldo, Jamie cooks up an epic meal for the big day, giving turkey and trimmings extra sparkle with an Italian twist.