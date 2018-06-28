TV Choice: Five of the best shows this week

Finales! New Channels! More Sport! It's a packed schedule. AGAIN! From Saturday June 30.

Wimbledon 2018, BBC One, Monday, 11am

Sue Barker introduces coverage from the opening day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships. Roger Federer is the defending men’s champion, while Spain’s Garbine Muguruza won the ladies’ singles last year. Coverage continues on BBC One and BBC Two for the rest of the week.

Agent Carter, Paramount Network, Wednesday, 8pm

Paramount Network launches with a special double feature of this groundbreaking and award-nominated period sci-fi drama in its UK free-to-air premiere. Part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the series stars Hayley Atwell as Agent Peggy Carter and her missions for the Strategic Scientific Reserve.

Our Girl, BBC One, Tuesday, 9pm

Six months later and with Bones appointed the new leader of 2-Section, the team struggle to meet his expectations. Determined to whip them into shape Bones threatens to send a member of the team home and brings in another medic threatening Georgie’s (Michelle Keegan) place.

Elementary, Sky Living & NOW TV, Monday, 9pm

Sherlock Holmes’s journey to recovery hits a major setback, as his neurological condition regresses. As his sobriety waivers, those closest to him become concerned when his commitment to catching a serial killer grows into an obsession

Humans, Channel 4, Thursday, 9pm

It’s a race against time to stop Basswood and Laura (Katherine Parkinson) must put her reputation and life on the line if she is going to have any hope of saving the Synths, but is she willing to give up her family and her freedom? Last in the current series.