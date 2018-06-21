TV Choice: Streaming and downloading

Here's a great choice from the country's streaming platforms. From Saturday, June 23.

BBC iPlayer: FILM: Made In Dagenham

Comedy drama charting the fight of female factory workers at the Ford Dagenham plant for equal pay. In 1968, one determined factory worker leads her colleagues out on strike in the hope of eradicating unfair working conditions and sexual discrimination.

BBC Three: Romesh: Talking to Comedians in a Pie and Mash Shop

Romesh Ranganathan will be be talking to Mo Gilligan, Lolly Adefope, Rob Beckett, Rachel Parris, Tom Allen and Sally Phillips about a range of topics, including their biggest fears, anxieties and cringe-worthy moments, their early gigs and why they have pursued such an odd career.

Sky Box Sets: Killjoys S1-3

Killjoys follows a trio of hard-living bounty hunters. Working for the Reclamation Apprehension Coalition, they work in a four planet-and-moon system known as the Quad. With their pasts coming back to haunt them, the trio will have to work hard to keep themselves alive.

Prime Video: Preacher S3 NEw episodes Mondays

The third run sees Jesse, accompanied by his ex-girlfriend Tulip and bloodsucker Cassidy, return to the place he’s been running from for his entire life - his hometown of Angelville,

in particular the Louisiana plantation on which he was raised. Old enemies await

him there.

Netflix: GLOW

It’s the 1980s, the hair is bigger, the shoulder pads massive and the colours more vibrant than anything Technicolor could ever dream up. Yes, we’re returning to the world of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (or GLOW for short) for the second 10-episode run of the hit sitcom.

Sky Cinema: The Snowman (2017, Sky 15)

Tomas Alfredson (the man behind the excellent Let the Right One In and the equally brilliant Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy) directs this chilly thriller, adapted from Jo Nesbo’s 2007 bestseller and starring Michael Fassbender as boozy, rule-breaking Oslo cop Harry Hole.

He and new-to-the-job partner Katrine (Rebecca Ferguson) are on the trail of the titular serial killer, so-called because a freshly built snowman is found at the site of each grisly crime. Val Kilmer, Toby Jones and Chloë Sevigny are among a starry supporting cast that also includes Charlotte Gainsbourg as Harry’s art dealer ex Rakel, and JK Simmons as sinister magazine editor Arve Støp. From Friday.