What's On listings

Your guide to what's on across the region this weekend.

Friday November 24

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 7pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 7pm until late.

THE IVANHOE, SCARBOROUGH: Quiz’oke (free fun quiz, games and karaoke) with Jeannette DuPont, 8pm.

THE PRINCE OF WALES, SCARBOROUGH: Nik Nak Karaoke.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: DJ Leo Thai in The Underground til 2am.

TOW BAR, CAYTON: Karaoke

RAMSHILL HOTEL, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: Purpletones, 9pm.

MONTFORT HOTEL, BRIDLINGTON: John Stennett’s karaoke show at 9pm.

VICTORIA SAILORS WORKING MENS CLUB, BRIDLINGTON: Bingo from 8pm.

BRIDLINGTON SNOOKER CLUB: Weekly poker league from 7.30pm. Food provided at the break.

THE BEACONSFIELD ARMS, BRIDLINGTON: Karaoke with Paula Rogers fantastic vocalist and host, 8.30pm until midnight.

THEATRE

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Henning Wehn - Westphalia Is Not An Option, 7.30pm.

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: My Fair Lady, 7.30pm.

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Waiting for Godot, 7.30pm.

PAVILION THEATRE, WHITBY: The Benson Stage Academy Christmas Show, 7.45pm.

MAIN HOUSE, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Wait Until Dark, 7.30pm.

THE STUDIO, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Morale Is High (Since We Gave Up Hope), 7.45pm.

MUSIC

BLUE CRUSH NORTH BAY, SCARBOROUGH: Alistair James, 8pm-10pm.

YORK MINSTER: The Dream of Gerontius - Halle Orchestra/Sir Mark Elder, 7.30pm.

HULL NEW THEATRE: Beautiful - The Carole King Musical, 7.30pm.

Saturday November 25

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 2pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 2pm until late.

BONHOMMES BAR, FILEY: Family quiz and Play Your Cards Right.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: Dance floor with DJ Leo Thai 10pm-2am.

RAMSHILL HOTEL, SCARBOROUGH: Danny Wilde.

YE OLDE FORGE VALLEY INN, EAST AYTON: Disco and karaoke from 8pm.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: Scott Kiers, 9pm.

THEATRE

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Waiting for Godot, 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: My Fair Lady, 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

SPA GRAND HALL, SCARBOROUGH: The Velvet Burlesque, 8pm.

MAIN HOUSE, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Wait Until Dark, 7.30pm.

THE STUDIO, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: White Feather Boxer, 7.45pm.

MUSIC

HULL NEW THEATRE: Beautiful - The Carole King Musical, 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

HULL CITY HALL: Hull Philharmonic Orchestra - 1917 Revolution, 7.30pm.

EVENT

PAVILION THEATRE, WHITBY: Dippy Craft Fair, 9.30am.

Sunday November 26

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 3pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 3pm until late.

THE PRINCE OF WALES, SCARBOROUGH: Nik Nak Karaoke.

THE MAYFIELD, SEAMER: Quiz Night with Barry Robinson, 7pm.

YE OLDE FORGE VALLEY INN, WEST AYTON: General knowledge quiz from 9pm.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: George Borowski featuring Mora, 2pm-7pm.

THE BEACONSFIELD ARMS, BRIDLINGTON: Karaoke with Paula Rogers, vocalist and host, 8.30pm until midnight.

MUSIC

BLUE CRUSH, NORTH BAY, SCARBOROUGH: Alistair Huntley, 6pm-8pm.

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: The Summer of Love, 7.30pm.

WATERMARK, NORTH BAY, SCARBOROUGH: The Unkempt, 6pm-8pm.

HULL CITY HALL: The Elvis Years, 7.30pm.

EVENT

PAVILION THEATRE, WHITBY: Dippy Craft Fair, 9.30am.

EXHIBITIONS CURRENTLY SHOWING ACROSS THE REGION

SCARBOROUGH ART GALLERY, THE CRESCENT: A New Olympia - Designs on Scarborough. In the 1930s plans for re-designing Scarborough as an Art Deco oasis were drawn up. The A New Olympia - Designs on Scarborough exhibition explores the fascinating proposals of architect Stanley Davenport Adshead with his plans and photographs of the period. Come and reimagine Scarborough as a ‘Great Gatsby’ location. The exhibition runs until January 7. Open Tuesday to Sunday and bank holiday Mondays, 10am-5pm.

SCARBOROUGH ART GALLERY, THE CRESCENT: Scarborough Museums Trust presents a new exhibition called A Day at the Seaside. The exhibition celebrates Britain’s rich seaside heritage by displaying a collection of posters, objects and a film made specially by Yorkshire Film Archive showing the signficance of Scarborough’s status as the UK’s first seaside holiday destination. It celebrates the cultural heritage of the town; showing the number of different attitudes of the past, impact of tourism on the area and resonance with people who went on holiday to the area in the past. The Museum hopes that the exhibition will generate nostalgia and remind visitors of their own memories of the seaside holiday. The exhibition runs until January 7. Open Tuesday to Sunday and bank holiday Mondays, 10am to 5pm.

INSPIRED BY … GALLERY, DANBY: Winter Art - Welcome to the annual showcase seasonal exhibition from the artists of Brigantia. They present a gorgeous selection of leatherwork, jewellery, textiles, ceramics, photography, prints and paintings – wintertime, seen through artists’ eyes. Exhibition runs from Friday 17 November to Sunday 21 January. Free entry. Open 10am-5pm.

BECK ISLE MUSEUM, PICKERING: To celebrate the museum’s 50th anniversary there are new displays on the history of the museum and the building as well as a small temporary exhibition ‘50 years, 50 objects’ showcasing the wide ranging collection from early bronze age arrowheads to 1960s costume. Open from 10am-4pm, February, March, October and November and from 10am-5pm April through to September.

BLANDS CLIFF GALLERY, SCARBOROUGH: The current exhibition is "Music in Clay", with guest artists Sue Maufe and Shirley Sheppard, runs until the end of November. This is in addition to our large pottery and sculpture collection from many artists. The gallery is open Wednesday to Sunday 12pm-5:30pm.

SCARBOROUGH MARITIME HERITAGE CENTRE, EASTBOROUGH: Our current exhibition is Fishermen’s Ganseys. Ganseys, as they are known here, are fishermen's jumpers knitted with four or five needles. It is a skilled art that not many people know how to do now. Many towns or families had their own patterns and the ganseys lasted a lifetime. Open 11am to 4pm Wednesday to Sunday.

MIDDLESBROUGH INSTITUTE OF MODERN ART: The Middlesbrough Collection encompasses art and craft from the mid-1800s to the present day. The exhibition runs until Sunday 31 December. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 10am-4.30pm, Thursday 10am-7pm, Sunday 12pm-4pm.

SKIDBY WINDMILL: Steeple People: East Riding Churches and Associated People, an exhibition looking at a selection of churches from across the East Riding, as well as people closely connected with them. The display will run until 12 December. The Mill is open 10am to 5pm. Modest admission charges apply. For further information call the mill reception on 01482 848405.

BRIDLINGTON CONTEMPORARY GALLERY: Four new exhibitions at Bridlington Contemporary Gallery (corner of Promenade and York Road). Paintings by Rob Moore and Nigel Folds with a Video installation in the "Digital Deli" by Wendy Tate. Our new Canteen Gallery has just opened showing work entitled "Don't Curate Me" a collaboration between Lou Hazelwood & Lesley Bradshaw. We are usually open Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday from 10am. Please check website for full details. www.bridlingtoncontemporary.co.uk