What's On listings

Your guide to what's one across the region this weekend.

Friday December 15

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 7pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 7pm until late.

THE IVANHOE, SCARBOROUGH: Quiz’oke (free fun quiz, games and karaoke) with Jeannette DuPont, 8pm.

THE PRINCE OF WALES, SCARBOROUGH: Nik Nak Karaoke.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: DJ Leo Thai in The Underground til 2am.

TOW BAR, CAYTON: Karaoke

RAMSHILL HOTEL, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: Blanty, 9pm.

MONTFORT HOTEL, BRIDLINGTON: John Stennett’s karaoke show at 9pm.

VICTORIA SAILORS WORKING MENS CLUB, BRIDLINGTON: Bingo from 8pm.

BRIDLINGTON SNOOKER CLUB: Weekly poker league from 7.30pm. Food provided at the break.

THE BEACONSFIELD ARMS, BRIDLINGTON: Karaoke with Paula Rogers fantastic vocalist and host, 8.30pm until midnight.

THEATRE

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: A Scarborough Christmas Carol, 10am and 2pm.

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: Beauty and Beast, 1pm and 6.30pm.

MAIN HOUSE, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Jack and the Beanstalk, starring Berwick Kaler, 7.30pm.

THE McCARTHY, STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: The Adventures of Aluki and Nanuk, 10.30am.

THE STUDIO, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: The Book of Dragons, 1pm and 6pm.

HULL NEW THEATRE: Peter Pan starring Darren Day and Brendan Sheerin, 2pm and 7pm.

EVENT

SCARBOROUGH CRICKET CLUB, NORTH MARINE ROAD: Murder Mystery Night, 7.30pm

Saturday December 16

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 2pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 2pm until late.

BONHOMMES BAR, FILEY: Family quiz and Play Your Cards Right.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: Dance floor with DJ Leo Thai 10pm-2am.

RAMSHILL HOTEL, SCARBOROUGH: Danny Wilde.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: Colin Holt, 9pm.

HOLE IN THE WALL, SCARBOROUGH: Tallulah, 9pm.

THEATRE

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: A Scarborough Christmas Carol, 2pm and 5.30pm.

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Jack and the Beanstalk, 2pm and 6.30pm.

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: Beauty and Beast, 2pm and 6.30pm.

MAIN HOUSE, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Jack and the Beanstalk, starring Berwick Kaler, 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

THE McCARTHY, STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: The Adventures of Aluki and Nanuk, 10.30am.

THE STUDIO, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: The Book of Dragons, 10.30am and 1pm.

HULL NEW THEATRE: Peter Pan starring Darren Day and Brendan Sheerin, 2pm and 7pm.

MUSIC

HULL CITY HALL: All For One Choir - Rock with Us, 7.30pm.

EVENT

NORTHERN LIGHTS SUITE, WHITBY PAVILION: Masquerade Ball, 7pm.

Sunday December 17

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 3pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 3pm until late.

THE PRINCE OF WALES, SCARBOROUGH: Nik Nak Karaoke.

THE MAYFIELD, SEAMER: Quiz Night with Barry Robinson, 7pm.

YE OLDE FORGE VALLEY INN, WEST AYTON: General knowledge quiz from 9pm.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: Irish folk session, 2pm-7pm.

HOLE IN THE WALL, SCARBOROUGH: Tribute to David Bowie, 4pm.

THE BEACONSFIELD ARMS, BRIDLINGTON: Karaoke with Paula Rogers, vocalist and host, 8.30pm until midnight.

THEATRE

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Jack and the Beanstalk, 2pm and 6.30pm.

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: Beauty and Beast, 2pm and 6.30pm.

HULL NEW THEATRE: Peter Pan starring Darren Day and Brendan Sheerin, 1pm and 5pm.

MUSIC

BLUE CRUSH, NORTH BAY, SCARBOROUGH: Alistair Huntley, 6pm-8pm.

HULL CITY HALL: The Searchers Christmas Show, 7pm.

EVENT

NORTHERN LIGHTS SUITE, WHITBY PAVILION: Indoor Car Boot Sale, 10.30am-1.30pm.

EXHIBITIONS CURRENTLY SHOWING ACROSS THE REGION

INSPIRED BY … GALLERY, DANBY: Winter Art - Welcome to the annual showcase seasonal exhibition from the artists of Brigantia. They present a gorgeous selection of leatherwork, jewellery, textiles, ceramics, photography, prints and paintings – wintertime, seen through artists’ eyes. Exhibition runs to Sunday 21 January. Free entry. Open 10am-5pm.

BECK ISLE MUSEUM, PICKERING: To celebrate the museum’s 50th anniversary there are new displays on the history of the museum and the building as well as a small temporary exhibition ‘50 years, 50 objects’ showcasing the wide ranging collection from early bronze age arrowheads to 1960s costume. Open from 10am-4pm, February, March, October and November and from 10am-5pm April through to September.

SCARBOROUGH MARITIME HERITAGE CENTRE, EASTBOROUGH: Our current exhibition is Fishermen’s Ganseys. Ganseys, as they are known here, are fishermen's jumpers knitted with four or five needles. It is a skilled art that not many people know how to do now. Many towns or families had their own patterns and the ganseys lasted a lifetime. Open 11am to 4pm Wednesday to Sunday.

SCARBOROUGH ART GALLERY, THE CRESCENT: A New Olympia - Designs on Scarborough. In the 1930s plans for re-designing Scarborough as an Art Deco oasis were drawn up. The A New Olympia - Designs on Scarborough exhibition explores the fascinating proposals of architect Stanley Davenport Adshead with his plans and photographs of the period. Come and reimagine Scarborough as a ‘Great Gatsby’ location. The exhibition runs until January 7. Open Tuesday to Sunday and bank holiday Mondays, 10am-5pm.

SCARBOROUGH ART GALLERY, THE CRESCENT: Scarborough Museums Trust presents a new exhibition called A Day at the Seaside. The exhibition celebrates Britain’s rich seaside heritage by displaying a collection of posters, objects and a film made specially by Yorkshire Film Archive showing the signficance of Scarborough’s status as the UK’s first seaside holiday destination. It celebrates the cultural heritage of the town; showing the number of different attitudes of the past, impact of tourism on the area and resonance with people who went on holiday to the area in the past. The Museum hopes that the exhibition will generate nostalgia and remind visitors of their own memories of the seaside holiday. The exhibition runs until January 7. Open Tuesday to Sunday and bank holiday Mondays, 10am to 5pm.

MIDDLESBROUGH INSTITUTE OF MODERN ART: The Middlesbrough Collection encompasses art and craft from the mid-1800s to the present day. The exhibition runs until Sunday 31 December. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 10am-4.30pm, Thursday 10am-7pm, Sunday 12pm-4pm.