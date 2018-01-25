What's On listings

Your guide to what's on across the region this weekend.

Friday 26 January

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 7pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 7pm until late.

THE IVANHOE, SCARBOROUGH: Quiz’oke (free fun quiz, games and karaoke) with Jeannette DuPont, 8pm.

THE PRINCE OF WALES, SCARBOROUGH: Nik Nak Karaoke.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: DJ Leo Thai in The Underground til 2am.

TOW BAR, CAYTON: Karaoke

RAMSHILL HOTEL, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke.

MON-FORT HOTEL, BRIDLINGTON: John Stennett’s karaoke show at 9pm.

VICTORIA SAILORS WORKING MENS CLUB, BRIDLINGTON: Bingo from 8pm.

BRIDLINGTON SNOOKER CLUB: Weekly poker league from 7.30pm. Food provided at the break.

THE BEACONSFIELD ARMS, BRIDLINGTON: Karaoke with Paula Rogers fantastic vocalist and host, 8.30pm until midnight.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: The Purpletones, 9pm.

THEATRE

MAIN HOUSE, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Jack and the Beanstalk, starring Berwick Kaler, 4.30pm and 8pm.

HULL NEW THEATRE: Russian State Ballet of Siberia present The Nutcracker, 7.30pm.

MUSIC

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: Cilla -The Musical, 7.30pm.

Saturday 27 January

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 2pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 2pm until late.

BONHOMMES BAR, FILEY: Family quiz and Play Your Cards Right.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: Dance floor with DJ Leo Thai 10pm-2am.

RAMSHILL HOTEL, SCARBOROUGH: Danny Wilde.

YE OLDE FORGE VALLEY INN, EAST AYTON: Disco and karaoke from 8pm.

THEATRE

MAIN HOUSE, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Jack and the Beanstalk, starring Berwick Kaler, 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

HULL NEW THEATRE: Russian State Ballet of Siberia present Cinderella, 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

MUSIC

SPA GRAND HALL, SCARBOROUGH: The Illegal Eagles, 7.30pm.

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: Cilla -The Musical, 7.30pm.

SPA OCEAN ROOM, SCARBOROUGH: 80s party night, 7.30pm.

EVENT

BEMPTON CLIFFS RESERVE: Big Garden Birdwatch, 10am to 3.30pm, find out more about the birds on your patch. Help with identifying which birds are which, ‘pop up’ talks on garden wildlife plus plenty to do for kids. Lots of info and all you need to take part in the RSPB’s annual count back home. £1 charge for arts and crafts. Admission to reserve by donation.

Sunday 28 January

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 3pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 3pm until late.

THE PRINCE OF WALES, SCARBOROUGH: Nik Nak Karaoke.

THE MAYFIELD, SEAMER: Quiz Night with Barry Robinson, 7pm.

YE OLDE FORGE VALLEY INN, WEST AYTON: General knowledge quiz from 9pm.

THE BEACONSFIELD ARMS, BRIDLINGTON: Karaoke with Paula Rogers, vocalist and host, 8.30pm until midnight.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: Dave Neil, 2pm-7pm.

MUSIC

BLUE CRUSH, NORTH BAY, SCARBOROUGH: Alistair Huntley, 6pm-8pm.

THE ORANGERY, SEWERBY HALL, BRIDLINGTON: An Afternoon with Eric Hart and Dorothy Greaves, 1.30pm.

EVENT

NORTHERN LIGHTS SUITE, WHITBY PAVILION: Indoor Car Boot Sale, 10.30am-1.30pm.

EXHIBITIONS CURRENTLY SHOWING ACROSS THE REGION

SCARBOROUGH MARITIME HERITAGE CENTRE, EASTBOROUGH: Our current exhibition is Fishermen’s Ganseys. Ganseys, as they are known here, are fishermen's jumpers knitted with four or five needles. It is a skilled art that not many people know how to do now. Many towns or families had their own patterns and the ganseys lasted a lifetime. Open 11am to 4pm Wednesday to Sunday.

SCARBOROUGH ART GALLERY, THE CRESCENT: Memories of Scarborough - Celebrating Scarborough Art Society’s 80th anniversary. Come and celebrate Scarborough Art Society’s 80th anniversary. Join us to share your memories and learn about Scarborough’s history as we look at childhood, wartime Scarborough, holidaymakers, promenading and our much loved North and South Bays. The exhibition runs from to March 25. Open Tuesday to Sunday and bank holiday Mondays, 10am to 5pm.

ROTUNDA MUSEUM, SCARBOROUGH: Star Carr Display. Star Carr is one of the most important Early Middle Stone Age sites ever found and it is right on our doorstep; only a few miles south of Scarborough. The site, which stood on the edge of a now extinct lake called Lake Flixton, was discovered in the late 1940s and dates from around 11,000 years ago. The range of artefacts found at Star Carr and scientific studies of the landscape have revealed more about life at the time than any other site in the world. An exciting new permanent display at The Rotunda Museum will showcase objects from Star Carr and help to tell the story of how our Stone Age ancestors lived. This will be the first time for many years that items from Scarborough’s Star Carr collection will have been on display, so don’t miss your chance to see them. Open Tuesday to Sunday, and bank holiday Mondays, 10am to 5pm.

SKIDBY WINDMILL, COTTINGHAM, EAST YORKSHIRE: Current exhibition is Helping Out - An exhibition about East Riding Friendly Societies by the East Riding Rural Life volunteers. The exhibition runs to 15 May. Open 10am-5pm.

BRIDLINGTON CONTEMPORARY ART GALLERY, WEST STREET: Changes - Clock Art ​- an exhibition by invited artists. Sculptures, installations and more exploring our relationship with clocks and time. Exhibition runs until Monday. Open Saturday, Sunday and Monday 10am-5pm.