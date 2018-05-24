What's On listings

Your guide to what's on across the region this weekend.

Friday 25 May

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 7pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 7pm until late.

THE IVANHOE, SCARBOROUGH: Quiz’oke (free fun quiz, games and karaoke) with Jeannette DuPont, 8pm.

THE PRINCE OF WALES, SCARBOROUGH: Nik Nak Karaoke.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: DJ Leo Thai in The Underground til 2am.

TOW BAR, CAYTON: Karaoke

RAMSHILL HOTEL, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke.

MON-FORT HOTEL, BRIDLINGTON: John Stennett’s karaoke show at 9pm.

VICTORIA SAILORS WORKING MENS CLUB, BRIDLINGTON: Bingo from 8pm.

BRIDLINGTON SNOOKER CLUB: Weekly poker league from 7.30pm. Food provided at the break.

THE BEACONSFIELD ARMS, BRIDLINGTON: Karaoke with Paula Rogers fantastic vocalist and host, 8.30pm until midnight.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: Serenity, 9pm.

THEATRE

THE ROUND, STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Scalby School presents and adaptation of William Shakespeare’s MacBeth, 7.30pm.

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: Brian Conley - Still the Greatest Entertainer (in his price range), 7.30pm.

MAIN HOUSE, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Monogamy, 7.30pm.

THE STUDIO, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Who Wants To Live Forever, 7.45pm.

MUSIC

HELMSLEY ARTS CENTRE: UNICEF concert - The music of Yusuf - Cat Stevens, 7.30pm.

Saturday 26 May

PUBS

RAMSHILL HOTEL, SCARBOROUGH: Danny Wilde, 9pm.

THEATRE

THE ROUND, STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Scalby School presents and adaptation of William Shakespeare’s MacBeth, 7.30pm.

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: Tim Vine - Sunset Milk Idiot, 7.30pm.

MAIN HOUSE, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Monogamy, 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

THE STUDIO, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Last Resort, 6pm and 8pm.

HELMSLEY ARTS CENTRE: Norwich Puppet Theatre presents Pied Piper. A puppet play for children aged 3 to 7 and their families, 2.30pm.

MUSIC

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: WOW! That’s What I Call Musicals, 8pm.

EVENT

NORTHERN LIGHTS SUITE, WHITBY PAVILION: Darts Masters, 7.30pm.

Sunday 27 May

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 3pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 3pm until late.

THE PRINCE OF WALES, SCARBOROUGH: Nik Nak Karaoke.

THE MAYFIELD, SEAMER: Quiz Night with Barry Robinson, 7pm.

YE OLDE FORGE VALLEY INN, WEST AYTON: General knowledge quiz from 9pm.

THE BEACONSFIELD ARMS, BRIDLINGTON: Karaoke with Paula Rogers, vocalist and host, 8.30pm until midnight.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: Tuppeny Blue, 2pm-7pm.

MUSIC

PAVILION CAFE, WHITBY: Musicport Open Mic, 1pm.

THE ORANGERY, SEWERBY HALL, BRIDLINGTON: An afternoon with Hunmanby Silver Band, 2pm.

EXHIBITIONS CURRENTLY SHOWING ACROSS THE REGION

INSPIRED BY … GALLERY, DANBY: Moor Impressions - The East Anglian Group of Marine Artists tours the North York Moors annually and has amassed an amazing body of work inspired by the area. There will also be a small framed postcard exhibition, one from each of their artists. Exhibition runs to Monday 18 June. Free entry. Open 10am-5pm.

HELMSLEY ARTS CENTRE: Fibres Transformed - dyed, felted and woven textiles. Exhibition by Felt maker Jean Drysdale and rug weaver Jacqueline James runs to June 3. Open Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday 10am-3pm, Thursday 11am-3pm.

BECK ISLE MUSEUM, PICKERING: Sun, sea and sandals - holiday fashion through the ages exhibition runs until Saturday 24 November. Open from 10am-4pm, February, March, October and November and from 10am-5pm April through to September.

SCARBOROUGH ART GALLERY, THE CRESCENT: Winifred’s War. Curated by Photojournalist, Lee Karen Stow, this exhibition explores the life and work of novelist and journalist, Winifred Holtby, who used her literary talents to campaign and advocate for peace before her untimely death, aged only 37. The exhibition runs to September 2. Open Tuesday to Sunday and bank holiday Mondays, 10am to 5pm.

SCARBOROUGH ART GALLERY, THE CRESCENT: “They will not dream of us poor lads…” - Wilfred Owen in Scarborough. This exhibition will focus on the final year of Wilfred Owen’s life between 1917 and 1918, much of which was spent in Scarborough. It will explore how his experiences, the people he met and the places he visited shaped him as a poet. The display will show material from the Bodleian Library archive, loans from the Owen family and items from the Scarborough Collections. We will also be moving the Wilfred Owen bust into the exhibition space.The exhibition runs to September 2. Open Tuesday to Sunday and bank holiday Mondays, 10am to 5pm.

SCARBOROUGH MARITIME HERITAGE CENTRE, EASTBOROUGH: Our current exhibition is 110 years of the Marine Drive. The Marine Drive project was very bold, building around the rocky headland in storms with basic mechanical equipment. It took longer and cost more than projected but finally opened in 1908. We have some great photographs showing the building and opening. Alongside this exhibition we have all our previous exhibition information in browser files alongside a well stocked reference library and archive of local history and maritime books and literature. Open 11am to 4pm Wednesday to Sunday.

ROTUNDA MUSEUM, SCARBOROUGH: Star Carr Display. Star Carr is one of the most important Early Middle Stone Age sites ever found and it is right on our doorstep; only a few miles south of Scarborough. The site, which stood on the edge of a now extinct lake called Lake Flixton, was discovered in the late 1940s and dates from around 11,000 years ago. The range of artefacts found at Star Carr and scientific studies of the landscape have revealed more about life at the time than any other site in the world. An exciting new permanent display at The Rotunda Museum will showcase objects from Star Carr and help to tell the story of how our Stone Age ancestors lived. This will be the first time for many years that items from Scarborough’s Star Carr collection will have been on display, so don’t miss your chance to see them. Open Tuesday to Sunday, and bank holiday Mondays, 10am to 5pm.

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: An exhibition of pencil and pen drawings by Scarborough artist Ryan Chadwick is set to open. Ryan’s work depicts animals, ranging from tiny insects to giant sea creatures. Runs to 19 May.

BRIDLINGTON CONTEMPORARY ART GALLERY, WEST STREET: Trash and other Decaying Surfaces ​- an exhibition by Leon Daley. Exhibition runs from Saturday 28 April until Monday 28 May. Open Saturday, Sunday and Monday 10am-5pm.

WINDMILL, COTTINGHAM, EAST YORKSHIRE: Current exhibition is Helping Out - An exhibition about East Riding Friendly Societies by the East Riding Rural Life volunteers. The exhibition runs to 15 May. Open 10am-5pm.