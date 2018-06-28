What's On listings

Your guide to what's on across the region this weekend.

Friday 29 June

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 7pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 7pm until late.

THE IVANHOE, SCARBOROUGH: Quiz’oke (free fun quiz, games and karaoke) with Jeannette DuPont, 8pm.

THE PRINCE OF WALES, SCARBOROUGH: Nik Nak Karaoke.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: DJ Leo Thai in The Underground til 2am.

TOW BAR, CAYTON: Karaoke

RAMSHILL HOTEL, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke.

MON-FORT HOTEL, BRIDLINGTON: John Stennett’s karaoke show at 9pm.

VICTORIA SAILORS WORKING MENS CLUB, BRIDLINGTON: Bingo from 8pm.

BRIDLINGTON SNOOKER CLUB: Weekly poker league from 7.30pm. Food provided at the break.

THE BEACONSFIELD ARMS, BRIDLINGTON: Karaoke with Paula Rogers fantastic vocalist and host, 8.30pm until midnight.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: Man in Black 9pm.

THEATRE

THE ROUND, STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: The 39 Steps, a gripping, hilarious, brilliant, fast-moving whodunit based on the Hitchcock classic, 7.30pm.

MUSIC

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: WOW! That’s What I Call Musicals, 8pm.

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: Some Guys Have All The Luck - The Rod Stewart Story, 7.30pm.

MAIN HOUSE, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: The Last Ship - music and lyrics by Sting, 7.30pm.

Saturday 30 June

PUBS

RAMSHILL HOTEL, SCARBOROUGH: Danny Wilde, 9pm.

THEATRE

YMCA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Face2Face and Saving Grace presented by YMCA Musical Theatre School, 7.30pm.

SPA GRAND HALL, SCARBOROUGH: Chris Ramsey Live - Just Happy To Get Out Of The House Tour, 7.30pm.

THE ROUND, STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: The 39 Steps, a gripping, hilarious, brilliant, fast-moving whodunit based on the Hitchcock classic, 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

MUSIC

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: WOW! That’s What I Call Musicals, 8pm.

MAIN HOUSE, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: The Last Ship - music and lyrics by Sting, 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: Boot Led-Zeppelin, 7.30pm.

PAVILION THEATRE, WHITBY: Limehouse Lizzy, 7.30pm.

SALTBURN CRICKET CLUB: Saltburn Blues Club present Eddie Martin at 7.30pm. Tickets £10 from Destinations Cafe Saltburn, www.yorkshireticketshop.com and 07960 935263.

EVENT

SCARBOROUGH RAILWAYMAN’S CLUB, STATION FORECOURT: History buffs, socialists, trade unionists, environmental campaigners and the perpetually curious are invited to the launch of Martin Empson’s new book, 1.30pm.

Sunday 1 July

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 3pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 3pm until late.

THE PRINCE OF WALES, SCARBOROUGH: Nik Nak Karaoke.

THE MAYFIELD, SEAMER: Quiz Night with Barry Robinson, 7pm.

YE OLDE FORGE VALLEY INN, WEST AYTON: General knowledge quiz from 9pm.

THE BEACONSFIELD ARMS, BRIDLINGTON: Karaoke with Paula Rogers, vocalist and host, 8.30pm until midnight.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: Three Point Turn, 2pm-7pm.

BONHOMMES, FILEY: Danny Wilde, 9pm.

THEATRE

YMCA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Face2Face and Saving Grace presented by YMCA Musical Theatre School, 2.30pm.

MUSIC

SPA GRAND HALL/SUNCOURT, SCARBOROUGH: Morning concert with the Spa Orchestra, 11am.

SPA GRAND HALL/SUNCOURT, SCARBOROUGH: Afternoon concert with the Spa Orchestra, 2.30pm.

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Grimethorpe Colliery Band, 3pm.

CLAXTON HOTEL, REDCAR: An evening with Miriam - The First Lady of Folk, 7pm.

EXHIBITIONS CURRENTLY SHOWING ACROSS THE REGION

INSPIRED BY … GALLERY, DANBY: Hidden Landscapes - Sandra Storey, Jane Carlisle Bellerby, France Payne and Fiona Mazza explore the relationships between objects, collections, landscape and memory, seen through diverse lenses and mediums. Hidden places of the North York Moors and of the mind underline connections between the natural world and emotional well-being. The exhibition includes a focus on walking, collecting and attachment to significant objects. Northern Territories - Two Somerset artists, Sara Dudman and Jenny Graham, showcase their creative response to the North York Moors and coast in works inspired by the land and environment. They provide fresh eyes and a new perspective on what may be familiar sights to local residents. Both exhibitions run to Monday 16 July. Free entry. Open 10am-5pm.

BECK ISLE MUSEUM, PICKERING: Sun, sea and sandals - holiday fashion through the ages exhibition runs until Saturday 24 November. Open from 10am-4pm, February, March, October and November and from 10am-5pm April through to September.

SCARBOROUGH ART GALLERY, THE CRESCENT: Winifred’s War. Curated by Photojournalist, Lee Karen Stow, this exhibition explores the life and work of novelist and journalist, Winifred Holtby, who used her literary talents to campaign and advocate for peace before her untimely death, aged only 37. The exhibition runs to September 2. Open Tuesday to Sunday and bank holiday Mondays, 10am to 5pm.

SCARBOROUGH ART GALLERY, THE CRESCENT: “They will not dream of us poor lads…” - Wilfred Owen in Scarborough. This exhibition will focus on the final year of Wilfred Owen’s life between 1917 and 1918, much of which was spent in Scarborough. It will explore how his experiences, the people he met and the places he visited shaped him as a poet. The display will show material from the Bodleian Library archive, loans from the Owen family and items from the Scarborough Collections. We will also be moving the Wilfred Owen bust into the exhibition space.The exhibition runs to September 2. Open Tuesday to Sunday and bank holiday Mondays, 10am to 5pm.

SCARBOROUGH MARITIME HERITAGE CENTRE, EASTBOROUGH: Our current exhibition is MV CORONIA - This specially built passenger ship started work in Scarborough in 1935 but was requisitioned during World War Two. After the war she operated here until 1968 when she moved to Poole and was renamed Bournemouth Queen. She later worked in Scotland as Queen of the Scots and eventually ended up in the river Medway as Rochester Queen where she still lies. Our exhibition has lots of fascinating stories and photos about her career. Alongside this exhibition we have all our previous exhibition information in browser files alongside a well stocked reference library and archive of local history and maritime books and literature. Open 11am to 4pm Wednesday to Sunday.

ROTUNDA MUSEUM, SCARBOROUGH: Star Carr Display. Star Carr is one of the most important Early Middle Stone Age sites ever found and it is right on our doorstep; only a few miles south of Scarborough. The site, which stood on the edge of a now extinct lake called Lake Flixton, was discovered in the late 1940s and dates from around 11,000 years ago. The range of artefacts found at Star Carr and scientific studies of the landscape have revealed more about life at the time than any other site in the world. An exciting new permanent display at The Rotunda Museum will showcase objects from Star Carr and help to tell the story of how our Stone Age ancestors lived. This will be the first time for many years that items from Scarborough’s Star Carr collection will have been on display, so don’t miss your chance to see them. Open Tuesday to Sunday, and bank holiday Mondays, 10am to 5pm.

BRIDLINGTON CONTEMPORARY ART GALLERY, WEST STREET: The Absurd World of Mack Mathod. Exhibition runs Monday 9 July. Open Saturday, Sunday and Monday 10am-5pm.

SKIDBY WINDMILL, COTTINGHAM, EAST YORKSHIRE: Current exhibition is about care in the East Riding before the National Health Service. The exhibition runs to 11 December 2018. Open 10am-5pm.

SEWERBY HALL MUSEUM: 1918 - Duty Done! The sweeping changes in life following WW1 were tumultuous. As the centenary of the armistice approaches, this exhibition considers the impact of the end of the Great War on those who lived through it, and its legacy over the last 100 years. The exhibition runs to September 2. Open Monday-Sunday, 9am-4.30pm.