What's On listings

Monday 24 December

PUBS

THE BLACK LION, OLD TOWN, BRIDLINGTON: Poker league, starts at 7pm, all welcome with free supper.

THEATRE

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Robin Hood and The Babes in the Wood, 2pm and 6pm.

THE ROUND, STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, 2pm.

SPA OCEAN ROOM, SCARBOROUGH: Magic Mike’s Christmas Special 6pm.

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: Cinderella, 12pm and 4pm.

Wednesday 26 December

PUBS

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: Karaoke with Keith from 9:30pm.

THE BOARD INN, WHITBY: Quiz night, 9pm.

THE STATION INN, WHITBY: Ray Randall, 9pm.

THE IVANHOE, SCARBOROUGH: Barry Robinson Big Quiz, 8pm.

THE FRIENDLY FORESTER, BRIDLINGTON: Red Tooth Poker Night starting at 8pm.

SEABIRDS, FORTYFOOT, BRIDLINGTON: Quiz and games night every Wednesday night at 8pm.

OLD SHIP INN, BRIDLINGTON: Bingo night from 8pm.

THE BEACONSFIELD ARMS, BRIDLINGTON: Free pool table from 1pm until 8pm.

THEATRE

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Robin Hood and The Babes in the Wood, 2pm and 6.30pm.

YMCA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: YMCA Productions present Peter Pan - The High-Flying pantomime adventure, 2pm.

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: Cinderella, 1.30pm and 6pm.



Thursday 27 December

PUBS

YE OLDE FORGE VALLEY INN, WEST AYTON: Music quiz 9pm.

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 7pm until late.

NAGS HEAD, SCALBY: "All Ears" Open Mic Session with Phil Hooley from 9pm.

BONHOMMES BAR, FILEY: Fun quiz and games night.

NEWLANDS PUB, SCARBOROUGH: Free pub quiz from 9pm.

HIGHLANDER BAR, ESPLANADE, SCARBOROUGH: Fun trivia quiz and Play Your Cards Right, 9pm.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: Open Mic Night from 9:30pm.

BOARD INN, WHITBY: Carl Robinson, 9pm.

LOBSTER POT, BRIDLINGTON: Quiz Night with Pete Ray at 8pm every Thursday.

MON-FORT HOTEL, BRIDLINGTON: Pub quiz with supper: 9pm.

THE OLD SHIP INN, BRIDLINGTON: Karaoke with Lena from 8pm.

VICTORIA CLUB, BRIDLINGTON: Quiz followed by ‘Play your Cards Right’ and win a gallon of beer. Starting 9pm.

THEATRE

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Robin Hood and The Babes in the Wood, 2pm and 6.30pm.

YMCA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: YMCA Productions present Peter Pan - The High-Flying pantomime adventure, 2pm and 7.30pm.

THE ROUND, STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, 2pm and 5.30pm.

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: Cinderella, 2pm and 6.30pm.

MUSIC

SPA OCEAN ROOM, SCARBOROUGH: Craig Charles Funk and Soul Club, 9pm.

EXHIBITIONS CURRENTLY SHOWING ACROSS THE REGION

INSPIRED BY … GALLERY, DANBY: Brigantia’s Yorkshire ‘Hygge’ - Find unusual gifts created by talented artists, artisans and craftworkers from around the region. Exhibition runs to Sunday 20 January. Free entry. Open 10am-5pm.

HELMSLEY ARTS CENTRE: Tim Roberts Exhibition - Tim Roberts studied fine art at the Sir John Cass School of Art and then at Chelsea School of Art back in the late seventies before taking a thirty-year career break, returning to full-time painting about six years ago. As well as acknowledging his debt to the Romantic Modernists, Tim Roberts also draws on the work of a later generation of painters – John Tunnard, Adrian Heath, Victor Pasmore, Bill Scott, William Gear – in the search for a harder-edged representation of an increasingly compromised idea of the sublime.

Sally Parkin Exhibition - Since leaving the Royal College of Art, Sally has lived and worked in Farndale. For many years she taught and lectured at various Colleges of Art and Woodleigh School. Since retiring from teaching she has continued to be a practising artist working from her studio at home. Her work is informed by the landscape around her but also by a curiosity in the place of people and other living beings in the world. As well as making many different types of print she also paints, mainly small scale, usually in oil on board. She has exhibited widely and her work is held in many private and some public collections including the Arts Council of Great Britain.

Both exhibitions run to Friday 4 January. Open Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday 10am-3pm, Thursday 11am-3pm.

SCARBOROUGH ART GALLERY, THE CRESCENT: ScarboroArt. Taking inspiration from the seascapes in the Scarborough Collections and the human impact on our coastline, four artists have created new artwork tackling the issue of plastic waste pollution. The exhibition, which will be on display at Scarborough Art Gallery, features work from artists Kane Cunningham, Rachel Messenger, Justin DL and Janet White. Their inspired works highlight the significant link between the incredible seascape scenes within our collections compared to the very real danger and impact man-made material waste such as plastic have on our seas. The exhibition runs Sunday 6 January. Open Tuesday to Sunday and bank holiday Mondays, 10am to 5pm.

SCARBOROUGH ART GALLERY, THE CRESCENT: Scarborough Art Gallery is pleased to host this touring exhibition featuring 16 works by Sylvia Pankhurst. In the centenary year for Women’s Suffrage in Britain – when women over 30 got the right to vote for the first time – this exhibition displays a selection of paintings and pastels by Sylvia Pankhurst (1882-1960). The daughter of Emmeline Pankhurst, the leader of the Women’s Social and Political Union, Sylvia was a prominent Suffragette, and later an anti-fascist campaigner, as well as an artist. She trained at Manchester School of Art, winning the prize for best female student in 1901 and going on to win a scholarship to the Royal College of Art, London. Pankhurst travelled around England and Scotland in 1907, recording the lives of working women she met in the pottery, shoe-making, fishing and spinning industries, among others. She worked quickly, trying to convey the truth of what she saw, without prettiness or pathos. At this time in her life, Pankhurst was deciding on her own path – was she to devote herself to art or to campaigning for votes for women? While she managed both for some years, by 1912 her decision was made. This exhibition reveals that a true artist was lost when the Suffragettes gained a champion.The exhibition runs to Sunday 6 January. Open Tuesday to Sunday and bank holiday Mondays, 10am to 5pm.

ROTUNDA MUSEUM, SCARBOROUGH: Star Carr Display. Star Carr is one of the most important Early Middle Stone Age sites ever found and it is right on our doorstep; only a few miles south of Scarborough. The site, which stood on the edge of a now extinct lake called Lake Flixton, was discovered in the late 1940s and dates from around 11,000 years ago. The range of artefacts found at Star Carr and scientific studies of the landscape have revealed more about life at the time than any other site in the world. An exciting new permanent display at The Rotunda Museum will showcase objects from Star Carr and help to tell the story of how our Stone Age ancestors lived. This will be the first time for many years that items from Scarborough’s Star Carr collection will have been on display, so don’t miss your chance to see them. Runs to 31 December 2018.Open Tuesday to Sunday, and bank holiday Mondays, 10am to 5pm.

ROTUNDA MUSEUM, SCARBOROUGH: Ancient Seas of the Yorkshire Coast - A story through time from Whitby to Flamborough Head. The Rotunda’s new exhibition dives into Yorkshire’s ancient seas and brings visitors face to face with a range of prehistoric creatures. The display covers almost 360 million years of history; from the Carboniferous period until the end of the last Ice Age 11,700 years ago. Come along to learn about how our landscape has developed over millions of years and which wonderful creatures once called Yorkshire home through our fascinating collection of fossils and specially commissioned reconstructions of what marine life was like millions of years ago. How were the cliffs at Flamborough formed? What terrifying creatures once hunted their prey in Yorkshire waters? How long ago did rhinoceros, hippopotamus and hyenas roam Yorkshire soil? All of this and more can be discovered in Ancient Seas of the Yorkshire Coast. A Story Through Time from Whitby to Flamborough Head runs until 19 July 2020. Open Tuesday to Sunday, and bank holiday Mondays, 10am to 5pm.

SEWERBY HALL MUSEUM: Exhibition - This exhibition explores how the Victorians adopted some ancient customs and grafted on some of their own to create what is now our idea of the perfect Christmas. The exhibition runs to Wednesday 2 January. Open Monday-Sunday, 11.30am-3.30pm.