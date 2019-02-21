What's On listings

Your guide to what's on across the region this weekend.

Friday 22 February

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 7pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 7pm until late.

THE PRINCE OF WALES, SCARBOROUGH: Nik Nak Karaoke.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: DJ Leo Thai in The Underground til 2am.

TOW BAR, CAYTON: Karaoke

RAMSHILL HOTEL, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke.

MON-FORT HOTEL, BRIDLINGTON: John Stennett’s karaoke show at 9pm.

VICTORIA SAILORS WORKING MENS CLUB, BRIDLINGTON: Bingo from 8pm.

BRIDLINGTON SNOOKER CLUB: Weekly poker league from 7.30pm. Food provided at the break.

THE BEACONSFIELD ARMS, BRIDLINGTON: Karaoke with Paula Rogers fantastic vocalist and host, 8.30pm until midnight.

THEATRE

THE McCARTHY, STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Beach Hut Theatre Company presents Love, When It’s Brass - a comedy about a wedding, 7.45pm.

HELMSLEY ARTS CENTRE: An Evening of Victorian Murder, Mayhem and Melodrama - An 1812 Theatre Company performance, 7.30pm.



MUSIC

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: The Illegal Eagles, 7.30pm.

EVENT

THE REGENCY ROOM, SCARBOROUGH SPA: Coastival presents Sounds of Scarborough, 7.30pm.

Saturday 23 February

PUBS

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: Saturday night with Simma, 9pm.

THEATRE

THE McCARTHY, STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Morgan and West - Parlour Tricks, 7.45pm.

YMCA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: YMCA Musical Theatre School present Cinderella, 2pm.

YMCA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: YMCA Musical Theatre School present Beauty and the Beast, 7.30pm.

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: Dr John Cooper Clarke - Luckiest Man Alive Tour, 7.30pm.

HELMSLEY ARTS CENTRE: An Evening of Victorian Murder, Mayhem and Melodrama - An 1812 Theatre Company performance, 7.30pm.



EVENTS

THE REGENCY ROOM, SCARBOROUGH SPA: Coastival presents Beach Hut Theatre Company, 12.30pm, 2pm and 3pm.

SPA SUNCOURT, SCARBOROUGH: Coastival presents 50s Sci Fi, 1pm and 3pm.

THE REGENCY ROOM, SCARBOROUGH SPA: Coastival presents The Time Machine featuring Smoove and Turrell, 7pm.

Sunday 24 February

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 3pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 3pm until late.

THE PRINCE OF WALES, SCARBOROUGH: Nik Nak Karaoke.

THE MAYFIELD, SEAMER: Quiz Night with Barry Robinson, 7pm.

YE OLDE FORGE VALLEY INN, WEST AYTON: General knowledge quiz from 9pm.

THE BEACONSFIELD ARMS, BRIDLINGTON: Karaoke with Paula Rogers, vocalist and host, 8.30pm until midnight.

THEATRE

YMCA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: YMCA Musical Theatre School present Beauty and the Beast, 2pm.

MUSIC

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: The Chicago Blues Brothers - Motown Mission, 7.30pm.

HELMSLEY ARTS CENTRE: Classical Piano Recital - The Chen Brothers, 2.30pm.

EVENT

THE REGENCY ROOM, SCARBOROUGH SPA: Coastival presents Beach Hut Theatre Company, 11am, 12.30pm, 2pm and 3pm.

EXHIBITIONS CURRENTLY SHOWING ACROSS THE REGION

INSPIRED BY … GALLERY, DANBY: Showcase Exhibition - An exhibition showing work from some of the most prestigious artists in the region who have shown in the gallery previously. Dark Skies - Moon. A specially curated exhibition of 'Moonlight Scenes' to celebrate the Dark Skies Festival. Both exhibitions run from Saturday 16 February to Sunday 31 March. Free entry. Open 10am-5pm.

WHITBY MUSEUM, PANNETT PARK: Whitby and the Cosmos: the Search for Dark Matter will open at Whitby Museum on Saturday 16 February and can be seen until Saturday 20 July. The exhibition celebrates the donation of the ZEPLIN III Dark Matter Detector to the museum by Imperial College London and is supported by the Royal Society. The museum is open from 9.30am to 4.30pm every day except Monday.

HELMSLEY ARTS CENTRE: John Gale Exhibition. John Gale is an artist who works in both 2D and 3D materials, with his present work inspired by anything and everything visual. Gale trained at the Central School of Art in London and Bretton Hall, and has been teaching for many years, first as Head of Art at a Comprehensive School, Head of Ceramics at an Art School, and a Lecturer in Art and Design at Hull University. His credits are numerous with appearances on a variety of television programmes, including Pebble Mill at One on BBC1, Channel 4, Tyne Tees Television. He has also written a book ‘Teach Yourself Pottery’ and exhibited at Sotheby’s in London. The exhibition runs to Friday 1 March. Open to view Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday 10am-3pm, Thursday 11am-3pm.

SCARBOROUGH ART GALLERY, THE CRESCENT: East Coast Open. East Coast Open is an opportunity for local artists, both amateur and professional, to have their artworks shown at Scarborough Art Gallery. Many of the works are available to buy, giving visitors to the Gallery the chance to purchase some exceptional artwork produced by local artists. The artwork, submitted by local artists will be judged by a panel of experts to ensure an exceptional variety of works will be on display. The exhibition runs to Sunday 28 April. Open Tuesday to Sunday and bank holiday Mondays, 10am to 5pm.

SCARBOROUGH MARITIME HERITAGE CENTRE, EASTBOROUGH: Our current exhibition is the history of Scarborough Fire Brigade from the mid 19th century to World War Two. Alongside this exhibition we have all our previous exhibition information in browser files and a well stocked reference library and archive of local history, maritime books & literature. Open 11am to 4pm Wednesday to Sunday.

ROTUNDA MUSEUM, SCARBOROUGH: Star Carr Display. Star Carr is one of the most important Early Middle Stone Age sites ever found and it is right on our doorstep; only a few miles south of Scarborough. The site, which stood on the edge of a now extinct lake called Lake Flixton, was discovered in the late 1940s and dates from around 11,000 years ago. The range of artefacts found at Star Carr and scientific studies of the landscape have revealed more about life at the time than any other site in the world. An exciting new permanent display at The Rotunda Museum will showcase objects from Star Carr and help to tell the story of how our Stone Age ancestors lived. This will be the first time for many years that items from Scarborough’s Star Carr collection will have been on display, so don’t miss your chance to see them. Runs to 31 December 2019.Open Tuesday to Sunday, and bank holiday Mondays, 10am to 5pm.

ROTUNDA MUSEUM, SCARBOROUGH: Ancient Seas of the Yorkshire Coast - A story through time from Whitby to Flamborough Head. The Rotunda’s new exhibition dives into Yorkshire’s ancient seas and brings visitors face to face with a range of prehistoric creatures. The display covers almost 360 million years of history; from the Carboniferous period until the end of the last Ice Age 11,700 years ago. Come along to learn about how our landscape has developed over millions of years and which wonderful creatures once called Yorkshire home through our fascinating collection of fossils and specially commissioned reconstructions of what marine life was like millions of years ago. How were the cliffs at Flamborough formed? What terrifying creatures once hunted their prey in Yorkshire waters? How long ago did rhinoceros, hippopotamus and hyenas roam Yorkshire soil? All of this and more can be discovered in Ancient Seas of the Yorkshire Coast. A Story Through Time from Whitby to Flamborough Head runs until 19 July 2020. Open Tuesday to Sunday, and bank holiday Mondays, 10am to 5pm.

SEWERBY HALL MUSEUM: Exhibition - Dinner is Served. Nothing preoccupied the mind of an Edwardian hostess so much as the planning of a dinner party. From matters of food and drink, table service, the guest list, and matters of precedence, every detail was of the utmost importance and great store was set at arranging the menu for a dinner party. The exhibition runs to Saturday 17 March. Open Monday-Sunday, 11.30am-3.30pm. Last admission to the house is 3pm.