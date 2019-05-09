Yorkshire Vet heads to Helmsley for book signing event

Claridges Bookshop in Helmsley will be holding a book signing with the star of Channel 5’s hit series The Yorkshire Vet tomorrow (Friday, May 10).

Julian Norton will be at the Church Street store between 1.30pm and 3pm signing copies of his newest book.

Taken from his popular column in The Yorkshire Post, On Call with a Yorkshire Vet is the follow up to Julian’s earlier book, the successful The Diary of a Yorkshire Vet.

Ken Claridge, who owns Claridges, said: “Julian’s book signings are always extremely popular. His books are written in the wonderful manner that he is well-known for, and he comes across in exactly the same way when you meet him.”