Catch this remarkable celebration before it closes.

25 Years in the Spotlight runs until Thursday, September 18.

Spotlight Theatre is showcasing its landmark summer production, 25 Years in the Spotlight, a heartwarming celebration running from today (Thursday, July 31) until Thursday, September 18.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This special show honours the theatre’s incredible journey over the past two and a half decades – a journey filled with laughter, music, friendship, and unforgettable performances.

The evening opens with the moving and heartfelt Bless Our Show, performed beautifully by Millie Gladstone. Millie, who joined Spotlight last year and is currently studying at the University of Lincoln, returned to Bridlington this summer to be part of this special celebration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her performance sets a reflective and uplifting tone, honouring both the theatre’s legacy and its future.

Go to www.spotlighttheatrebridlington.co.uk/upcoming-productions to buy tickets.

Following the opening number, the show launches into a powerful ensemble performance from Jesus Christ Superstar, capturing the intensity and drama of classic musical theatre. This high-energy number quickly gives way to the vibrant and joyful You Can’t Stop the Beat from Hairspray, performed by the younger members of the cast. Their infectious enthusiasm and talent bring a fresh, youthful energy to the production and remind us that the future of Spotlight Theatre is brighter than ever.

The show continues with a medley of much-loved musical numbers that reflect the diverse and rich history of Spotlight.

Pauline Pope, a lifelong member whose influence has been felt both on stage and behind the scenes as an outstanding director, delivers a captivating rendition of You’ve Got to Pick a Pocket or Two from Oliver!. Her performance is a heartfelt reminder of the depth of experience and passion that continues to drive the Spotlight family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rick Windley, a leading male performer with over a decade of Spotlight credits, delivers a suave and commanding rendition of Razzle Dazzle from Chicago, while founding member Richard Mainprize delights the audience with his charismatic take on Beauty School Dropout from Grease — a performance that nods to his instrumental role in building Spotlight Theatre from the ground up.

25 Years in the Spotlight is a tribute to every person who has walked through the theatre’s doors.

The younger members of the cast truly shine throughout the show, bringing fresh energy and emotional depth to the stage. Miyah Rollisson delivers a heartfelt and mature performance of On My Own from Les Misérables, while Hannah Gilson impresses with her bold and entertaining take on Sexual Happenings from Spend Spend Spend. Caitlin Painter captivates the audience with a powerful and honest rendition of Nothing from A Chorus Line, showing great emotional range and control.

These standout solos are complemented by high-energy group numbers including a lively and well-rehearsed Hard Knock Life from Annie and the crowd-pleasing Rockin’ Robin, both of which showcase the talent, teamwork, and enthusiasm of Spotlight’s rising stars.

With a cast of 40 performers, this production brings together long-standing pillars of the theatre community – including Mike Sheldon (chairman of Spotlight Theatre), Ken and Pat Davison, Victoria Mitchell, Maggie Davies, and Manda Holderness – alongside bright new talent just beginning their Spotlight journey. This intergenerational mix reflects the enduring community spirit and inclusive ethos that have defined Spotlight since its founding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The production has been masterfully co-directed by Becky Arundel and Katy Maynard. Becky, a recent addition to the Spotlight team, brings fresh creativity and enthusiasm, while Katy – a member for well over a decade – contributes her deep knowledge and passion for the stage.

Behind the scenes of 25 Years in the Spotlight is a dedicated technical team who make the magic happen.

Together, they have created a moving, joyous production that honours the past while looking confidently toward the future.

Behind the scenes of 25 Years in the Spotlight is a dedicated technical team who make the magic happen. Cameron Clark and Ben Copley expertly manage lighting and sound, while the set constructors and backstage crew ensure smooth scene changes and transitions. The friendly front-of-house team completes the experience, welcoming audiences and keeping everything running seamlessly. Their hard work is the backbone of every Spotlight performance.

25 Years in the Spotlight is more than a show – it’s a tribute to every person who has walked through the theatre’s doors, taken to its stage, or supported its journey from the audience. With powerful performances, heartfelt moments, and boundless community spirit, it’s a production that perfectly captures the legacy and future of Spotlight Theatre.

Catch this remarkable celebration before it closes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Catch this remarkable celebration before it closes.

The dates are today (Thursday, August 7); Thursday, August 14; Friday, August 15; Thursday, August 21; Friday, August 22; Thursday, August 28; Thursday, September 4; Thursday, September 11; Thursday, September 18.

Go to www.spotlighttheatrebridlington.co.uk/upcoming-productions/ or call 01262 678258 to find out more and to book tickets.