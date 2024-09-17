A spooky twist for pumpkin patch at Humble Bee Farm, near Scarborough

By Faith Young
Contributor
Published 17th Sep 2024, 16:38 GMT
Updated 17th Sep 2024, 17:07 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Humble Bee Farm’s Pumpkin Patch and Spooky Trail event is back with some exciting new twists for 2024.

Due to popular demand, there are additional dates and times throughout October.

Pumpkin carving takes place in one of Humble Bee’s barns which is decked out with fun bunting, carving kits, tables and benches, festoon lighting and other spooky items.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Humble Bee Farm is located at Flixton, between Filey and Scarborough, is a working farm and is host to glamping cabins, yurts, lodges and cottages.

Humble Bee Farm's Percy Warters is ready for and fun-filled spooky day at last year's event.Humble Bee Farm's Percy Warters is ready for and fun-filled spooky day at last year's event.
Humble Bee Farm's Percy Warters is ready for and fun-filled spooky day at last year's event.

Owner-manager Julia Warters, who manages the site alongside husband John Warters, said: “We are really looking forward to opening up our events barn Pumpkin Patch and our exciting new Spooky Trail this October!

“Our first Pumpkin Patch sessions commence from Saturday 5th October, with 10am, 11am, 12noon and 1pm slots subject to availability.

“We are also hosting our very first Twilight Sessions on Wednesday 9th, Wednesday 16th and Wednesday 23rdOctober from 4pm to 6pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Regulars and new guests are guaranteed a fun event, with pumpkin carving, the Spooky Trail and the Hive café bar will be open for refreshments. Families can choose a pumpkin and carve it, and explore our new-look Spook Trail.

“Our pumpkin events are fantastic for babies’ first pumpkin experience, for nursery, pre-school and primary school groups, Scouts, Brownies, Guides and other organisations.

“There are lots of fabulous photo opportunities when guests are onsite too.

“With plenty of free car parking for ticket holders, dogs on leads are also welcome.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Guests will also get chance to see our Farmyard Gang which includes alpacas, Tilly the Shetland Pony, our retired donkeys, our friendly goats, rabbits, guinea pigs, ducks, hens and sheep.”

Ticket prices: £11 per child including 1 pumpkin; £6 per adult without pumpkin. Under 2s are free (pumpkin not included).

Advance booking advised: https://humblebee.angelfishbooking.co.uk/events/default.aspx#

Dates

Saturday 5th & 6th October – 10am, 11am, 12pm or 1pm

Wednesday 9th October – 11am, 12pm or join our twilight session at 4pm

Saturday 12th & 13th October – 10am, 11am, 12pm or 1pm

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wednesday 16th October – 11am, 12pm or join our twilight session at 4pm

Wednesday 23rd October – 10am, 11am, 12pm or 1pm

Saturday 26th to Thursday 31st October – 10am, 11am, 12pm or 1pm

Come and join us at the farm for our annual Pumpkin Patch event!

Please note the Spooky Trails are not suitable for pushchairs or prams, we recommend carriers

Tickets are non-refundable – no refunds will be given

Related topics:Scarborough

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice