A spooky twist for pumpkin patch at Humble Bee Farm, near Scarborough
Due to popular demand, there are additional dates and times throughout October.
Pumpkin carving takes place in one of Humble Bee’s barns which is decked out with fun bunting, carving kits, tables and benches, festoon lighting and other spooky items.
Humble Bee Farm is located at Flixton, between Filey and Scarborough, is a working farm and is host to glamping cabins, yurts, lodges and cottages.
Owner-manager Julia Warters, who manages the site alongside husband John Warters, said: “We are really looking forward to opening up our events barn Pumpkin Patch and our exciting new Spooky Trail this October!
“Our first Pumpkin Patch sessions commence from Saturday 5th October, with 10am, 11am, 12noon and 1pm slots subject to availability.
“We are also hosting our very first Twilight Sessions on Wednesday 9th, Wednesday 16th and Wednesday 23rdOctober from 4pm to 6pm.
“Regulars and new guests are guaranteed a fun event, with pumpkin carving, the Spooky Trail and the Hive café bar will be open for refreshments. Families can choose a pumpkin and carve it, and explore our new-look Spook Trail.
“Our pumpkin events are fantastic for babies’ first pumpkin experience, for nursery, pre-school and primary school groups, Scouts, Brownies, Guides and other organisations.
“There are lots of fabulous photo opportunities when guests are onsite too.
“With plenty of free car parking for ticket holders, dogs on leads are also welcome.
“Guests will also get chance to see our Farmyard Gang which includes alpacas, Tilly the Shetland Pony, our retired donkeys, our friendly goats, rabbits, guinea pigs, ducks, hens and sheep.”
Ticket prices: £11 per child including 1 pumpkin; £6 per adult without pumpkin. Under 2s are free (pumpkin not included).
Advance booking advised: https://humblebee.angelfishbooking.co.uk/events/default.aspx#
Dates
Saturday 5th & 6th October – 10am, 11am, 12pm or 1pm
Wednesday 9th October – 11am, 12pm or join our twilight session at 4pm
Saturday 12th & 13th October – 10am, 11am, 12pm or 1pm
Wednesday 16th October – 11am, 12pm or join our twilight session at 4pm
Wednesday 23rd October – 10am, 11am, 12pm or 1pm
Saturday 26th to Thursday 31st October – 10am, 11am, 12pm or 1pm
Come and join us at the farm for our annual Pumpkin Patch event!
Please note the Spooky Trails are not suitable for pushchairs or prams, we recommend carriers
Tickets are non-refundable – no refunds will be given
