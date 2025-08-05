Are you a rock and roll star? Marston's and Hooch are giving £1,000 to the best '90s icon lookalike when they visit their local pub

This summer Marston’s is running a UK-wide celebration of the ‘90s, with PubLife events taking place in over 500 pubs. Marston’s and Hooch have teamed up to find the best ‘90s lookalike, with a £1,000 cash prize up for grabs.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Throughout August, Marston’s pubs across the UK are throwing it back to the ‘90s, with PubLife, a series of events taking place in over 500 pubs, culminating in an end-of-summer celebration across the Bank Holiday weekend.

From live music, tribute bands and themed bottomless brunches to karaoke nights, quizzes and bingo, locals up and down the country will have the opportunity to party like it’s the ‘90s all over again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marston’s has also teamed up with the ultimate nostalgic drinks brand Hooch, launching a nationwide hunt to find the most iconic lookalike, with the winner getting their hands on £1,000.

Marston's and Hooch are giving £1,000 to the best '90s icon lookalike

Punters that look just like a Spice Girl, are a dead ringer for an Oasis front man, or are the spit of heartthrob Robbie Williams, can head to their nearest participating Marston’s pub, post a picture on Facebook or Instagram, tag @hoochdrink, @MarstonsOnTap and mention their local pub before midnight on Monday, August 25, to be in with the chance of winning the cash prize or a Hooch bundle.

A ‘90s night out wouldn’t be complete without some nostalgic drink serves, so Marston’s has called on Hooch, Pepsi, and Smirnoff to recreate ‘cocktails’ and iconic tipples from yesteryear.

Pubgoers will be able to sip on classic mixed drinks such as Vodka and Pepsi, Malibu and Pepsi, Bacardi and Pepsi, Archer’s and Lemonade or three flavours of the original ‘90s icon Hooch, while enjoying the entertainment. To celebrate Hooch’s 30th birthday, a new range of cocktails, available in pints or sharing pitchers, will be on offer at all participating venues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Green, Operations Director at Marston’s, said: “PubLife has got off to a flying start throughout July, with amazing events taking place in our pubs up and down the country. There is still plenty to enjoy during August, with pubs also finishing off the summer with a bang over the Bank Holiday weekend. We are very much looking forward to seeing all the entries to the Brit icon lookalike competition and seeing locals head down to their local for some amazing music, entertainment, and classic drinks!’’

To full T&C’s, or to find your nearest participating pub hosting a Pub Life weekend, visit the website.