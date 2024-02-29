50 years and still under construction

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Peter Swidrak is one of Britain's most popular and innovative artists and has appeared on both TV and radio. He creates his own beautiful, intriguing and vibrantly colourful pictures, which express his great love of art and the creative process.

His recent work is much influenced by the thousands of children he has worked with and he is inspired by the beauty of the natural world and the creativity found in everyone. He has exhibited his work through the UK and in Europe.

Peter is also inventor and designer of many creativity expanding activities - including, Uncentiles©, MyEva Tiles, Chalkbooks (special edition for Primary Schools), In The Beginning - Treasure Hunt, Square Magic and "Imagination Shapes" which The Times called "a lovely idea"

Peter is probably the UK's best known artist currently working with schools. He has worked with and shared his love of art with more than 100,000 children and teachers in schools throughout the UK and in Europe on over 2,500 individual art projects during the last 24 years. Peter was an originator of the “art treasure hunt” concept which is used in museums and galleries around the world

Peter runs Art Masterclasses for primary school teachers and Creative Mindfulness days for everyone who has an interest in - or is excited by - exploring their own creativity in a fun and enjoyable way.

Ten years ago, Peter was recognised by the Lord Mayor of Bradford, who put on an afternoon reception at City Hall for his achievement of 40 years of making pictures in his home town.

Peter has recently moved to Scarborough, to enjoy the fresh sea air and this is his first exhibition in the town.

The works are on show from 27 February for the next four weeks at the Brunswick Centre, at the Five Windows Gallery, along York Place and offer a fascinating glimpse of how an artists work changes and develops over a long career, 50 years and counting.

The earliest work in the exhibition was painted in 1974, using a ballpoint pen and has proved to be one of Peter's most popular pieces. School children love the detailed work and are engrossed by the art treasure hunt element built into it. It was voted by one school as the 'best picture they had ever seen'.

From 50 years ago right up to the present date - Peter is also exhibiting two pictures he painted in February this year, both inspired by his new home town and entitled 'Scarborough Waves' and ' South Bay Waves'

Peter invites everyone to come along and take a look, you could even win a gift voucher to the value of £50, if yours is the first name drawn out of the hat to answer correctly this question - How many big apples are included in the exhibition? Answers please by email to [email protected]