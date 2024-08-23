92nd Annual Exhibition by The Fylingdales Group of Artists
This year there are sixtyone newly created pictures in oli, watercolour and original prints by both Members and 'Invited Artists'.
A glance at our membership will show that we are scattered over a large area of Yorkshire, it is quite a measure of the strength of the Group that Members are prepared to travel long distances to exhibit and attend out annual general meeting which is held after the annual exhibition.
As we approach the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Group in Denton Hawley's studio in Robin Hood's Bay in June of 1925.
We are actively searchiong for pictures from the founding members and would be pleased to hear from collectors and institutions with the view to exhibiting at least one picture from each founding member. Full details of the founding members can be found on our website. www.thefylingdalesartists.co.uk
