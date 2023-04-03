Art works by the London Group come to Scarborough for first time

Work by members of the London Group is on show at the Old Parcels Office at Scarborough Railway Station

The gallery is fast establishing itself as one of the Yorkshire Coast’s leading centres for contemporary art and this will be the first time in its 110-year history that the London Group is exhibiting in the north. However, some of their members are no strangers to the region.

Followers of the Old Parcels Office will remember the fabulous pipe work installation by London Group member Paul Bonomini last October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen Carley, based in Sheffield, had work in last month’s open exhibition.

The London Group was set up in 1913 by 32 artists including Walter Sickert, Jacob Epstein, Wyndham Lewis, Sylvia Gosse and Henri Gaudier-Brzeska. Subsequent members have included Nina Hamnett, Elizabeth Frink, Paul Nash, Frank Auerbach and Paula Rego.

From the outset, artists were democratically elected on the merit of their work. That tradition continues today and the Group is enjoying a resurgence of creative energy and enthusiasm and re-establishing itself as London’s leading group of contemporary artists.

The show in Scarborough includes work by more than half of the current members and features 65 exciting new works across all mediums including film and video.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The exhibition has been jointly organised by the Old Parcels Office chair Sally Gorham and London Group artist Paul Bonomini.

Paul Bonomini said “It’s fantastic to have to opportunity to come back to Scarborough with an exhibition of work by fellow members of the London Group.

"When I came up in October for my solo exhibition I fell in love with the Old Parcels Office and Scarborough.”

Sally Gorham said “We are delighted that Paul and the London Group have agreed to show their work in Scarborough. Too often people have to travel to Hull, York, Leeds or London to see the best of contemporary art, this exhibition brings it to their doorstep.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad