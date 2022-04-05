Artist Shirley Sheppard celebrates 21 years at her gallery in Scarborough's Blands Cliff

Shirley Sheppard welcomes artists Janine Baldwin, Jill Christie, Stephen Stott, Heather Stoney and Shirley's partner Tony

Alongside Shirley's work is that of her friend Janine Baldwin who did her fine arts degree at the same time as Shirley and they set up the gallery together.

"After graduating in 2000, I needed a studio and accommodation - little did I know I would find both, plus room for a gallery, all in one premise on the historic street of Blands Cliff," said Shirley.

"Janine and I set up Blandscliff gallery to sell ours and other artists’ works.

"With the help of many friends and fellow artists, we altered, scrubbed and painted, welded old iron gates for security grills converting the once candy floss shop to sell ours and other artists' work.

"The first opening for that Christmas was a small and rather demure one, so we looked for someone special, preferable a female in the arts to open the first full year.

"After a show at the Stephen Jospeh Theatre, I noticed, heading the donor’s board was, a Heather Stoney. My husband enlightened me of her acting career. She was exactly who we were looking for and so a letter and a positive reply marked the beginning of a long and valued friendship with Heather, who has opened the gallery every year since.

"This year, for our 21st Birthday I am so delighted to have Janine as one of the featured artists back in the gallery.

"Janine, through her hard work and determination along with her obvious talent, has gone from strength to strength over these years, winning many national awards and exhibiting in prestige London galleries. Her roots and loyalties still definitely lie in her hometown of Scarborough.

"Stephen Stott from Middlesbrough joins Janine as a new artist to the gallery. A lovely, talented man whose varied work is a pleasure to have displayed,"

"As well as these two artists, there are ceramics by Jill Christie, John Egerton and Alan Ball who have been with the gallery for most of those 21 years.

"Felt work from Margaret Jackson, and so many others make Blandscliff gallery the varied, warm place it is. Thank you to all of you."