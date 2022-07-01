Artists prepare for second Ryedale Open Studios

Organisers of the Ryedale Open Studios are, from left, Kirsty Kirk, Layla Khoo and Petra Young

Visitors will have the opportunity to explore the astonishing variety of creative talents and skills in Ryedale, from painting, printing, drawing and photography to ceramics, textiles, metalwork and willow weaving, with more than 40 artists participating in this year’s event.

It runs on two weekends – Saturday July 23 and Sunday July 24 and Saturday July 30 and Sunday July 31.

The Open Studios weekends are being organised by Vault Arts Centre, a Community Interest Company founded to develop arts activities and events in the Ryedale area.

Its founders and directors are Kirkbymoorside-based Layla Khoo, a ceramicist who will also taking part in the open weekends, former art teacher Kirsty Kirk, who co-founded and ran a series of successful makers markets in East London and now runs a holiday cottage complex near Pickering, and Petra Young, who works at Forestry England as funding and development manager.

Petra was instrumental in developing the arts strategy for Dalby Forest in 2017 and has been working on establishing Dalby as an exciting destination for high quality arts activities ever since.

Phillip Spurr, director of place and resources for Ryedale District Council, said: “Arts and culture in Ryedale is key to our identity – it nourishes the roots of our communities and helps make the district what it is.

" I’d encourage residents and visitors alike to attend the Open Studios event to support our arts and culture industry.”

Each of the 42 artists involved will open their studios from 10am to 5pm during both weekends. The studios are free to enter.

Find out more about them at the website, where there will also be a printable map and handbook available for download two weeks prior to the first event: https://www.ryedaleopenstudios.com