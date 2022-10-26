ArtWaves Festival returns to Bridlington to help people explore their creativity
The ArtWaves Festival is returning to Bridlington Spa for its seventh year of bringing vibrant displays of art and creativity to the town.
There will be an open exhibition, live demonstrations, installations and workshops from November 5 until November 6.
Returning to the festival are artists Robert Dutton, Catherine Inglis, Julia Borodina, Charles Evans, John Harrison and Carol Davidson, who will host demonstrations and workshops for all to enjoy.
Installations for this year's festival include Mark Parry’s “Sounds from the Deep” and Anna Whitehouse’s “The Lab: Marine Mutants”; with many more installations for visitors to explore.
There will be many activities in which the public can let their creative juices flow! From “Making Your Own Stamp” with Sam Selley, “Visible Mending” with Louise Goult to “The Mermaid Army” with JAW Ceramics - all activities are free.To find out more, visit https://www.artwavefestival.org/ and to book visit https://www.bridspa.com/events/ or call the Bridlington Spa box office on 01262 678258.