ArtWaves Festival returns to Bridlington to help people explore their creativity

The ArtWaves Festival is returning to Bridlington Spa for its seventh year of bringing vibrant displays of art and creativity to the town.

By Claudia Bowes
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

There will be an open exhibition, live demonstrations, installations and workshops from November 5 until November 6.

Returning to the festival are artists Robert Dutton, Catherine Inglis, Julia Borodina, Charles Evans, John Harrison and Carol Davidson, who will host demonstrations and workshops for all to enjoy.

Installations for this year's festival include Mark Parry’s “Sounds from the Deep” and Anna Whitehouse’s “The Lab: Marine Mutants”; with many more installations for visitors to explore.

The Artwaves festival will be bringing a plethora of different art mediums for the people of Bridlington to try.

There will be many activities in which the public can let their creative juices flow! From “Making Your Own Stamp” with Sam Selley, “Visible Mending” with Louise Goult to “The Mermaid Army” with JAW Ceramics - all activities are free.To find out more, visit https://www.artwavefestival.org/ and to book visit https://www.bridspa.com/events/ or call the Bridlington Spa box office on 01262 678258.

