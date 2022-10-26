There will be an open exhibition, live demonstrations, installations and workshops from November 5 until November 6.

Returning to the festival are artists Robert Dutton, Catherine Inglis, Julia Borodina, Charles Evans, John Harrison and Carol Davidson, who will host demonstrations and workshops for all to enjoy.

Installations for this year's festival include Mark Parry’s “Sounds from the Deep” and Anna Whitehouse’s “The Lab: Marine Mutants”; with many more installations for visitors to explore.

The Artwaves festival will be bringing a plethora of different art mediums for the people of Bridlington to try.