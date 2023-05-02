News you can trust since 1882
Bridlington Antiques Centre to host special craft fair in its gardens to support small businesses and creatives

An antiques centre in Bridlington’s historic Old Town is to hold a craft fair to help support small businesses and creatives.

By Claudia Bowes
Published 2nd May 2023, 12:35 BST- 2 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 12:35 BST

The brainchild of Ian Armitage, owner of Georgian Rooms Antique Centre, the craft fair will be held in the gardens of the antique centre and will support small businesses in the area.

Bridlington creative Sasha Walker-Allen will be a stallholder and has organised the event, which will take place on May 7.

Ms Walker-Allen has created her own small business ‘Sasha’s Studio’ and sells handmade pottery, inspired by shapes and textures found on Bridlington beaches.

The Georgian Rooms Antique Centre, located on the High Street in Old Town, Bridlington, will be hosting a special craft fair on May 7.
She said: “The idea is to bring a monthly summer craft fair to Old Town and give local makers, including myself, an opportunity to showcase and sell their products, and to encourage people to shop local and support small businesses.

“I moved to Bridlington from London in 2018, looking for a different pace of life and to fulfil a dream of living by the sea.

“I started pottery classes shortly after moving here and fell in love with working with clay. I set up my own home studio in 2020 and finally bought a kiln last year so that I am now fully independent and operating as Sasha’s Studio.

“I have been attending various craft fairs across the East Riding since the end of the lockdown.

Sasha Walker-Allen, organiser of the event, will be showing off her handmade pottery which is inspired by shapes and textures found on Bridlington beaches. Credit: Sasha Walker-AllenSasha Walker-Allen, organiser of the event, will be showing off her handmade pottery which is inspired by shapes and textures found on Bridlington beaches. Credit: Sasha Walker-Allen
Sasha Walker-Allen, organiser of the event, will be showing off her handmade pottery which is inspired by shapes and textures found on Bridlington beaches. Credit: Sasha Walker-Allen

"When I was approached to organise the fair at the Georgian Rooms I contacted crafters and makers that I had met at the fairs.

"I also reached out on social media to crafting groups and events groups that focus on the East Riding and Bridlington in particular.

“I wanted to get a good variety of products that will appeal to a range of different people. We will offer a great selection of unique, hand made items to treat themselves with or to buy as gifts.”

The craft fair will have a number of independent creatives selling their wares which include: beaded jewellery, crochet items, scented candles, women’s clothing and pottery.

The Georgian Rooms Antique Centre will host the craft fair on Sunday, May 7 in the spacious gardens at the back of the building.

The Antique Centre also has a popular cafe on the ground floor, where visitors can get refreshments on the day.

