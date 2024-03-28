Bridlington Art Society to celebrate 75th anniversary with special Easter exhibition at RSPB Bempton Cliffs

The exhibition is set to run between Friday, March 29 until Monday, April 1, from10am to 4pm.

The exhibition will celebrate the historic group’s 75th anniversary , and will showcase various local wildlife and a number of different artistic mediums.

Andrew Clarke, Secretary for the Bridlington Art Society, said: “The Bridlington Art Society is a friendly social group run entirely by volunteers and made up by members who simply share a love for creative art and painting in particular.

“The membership is an eclectic mix of professional, semi-professional, amateur artists and complete beginners, who meet up regularly to paint, interact, watch demonstrations and share information and tips.

“The group provides a link between local artists and, as such, plays an important role within the wider social fabric of the local community.

“This year marks the 75th anniversary of the group -founded in 1949- and we felt it would be great to celebrate this achievement; after enduring the dreadful impact that the pandemic had on all social group memberships, with an exhibition!

“And where better than the RSPB at Bempton, which is already established as an important key visitor attraction for a coastal community essentially dependent on tourism.

“I contacted the RSPB to suggest a "wildlife" themed exhibition that might help to highlight the roles both groups fulfil within the town. A chance to showcase the work of our members, to celebrate our anniversary and to promote the very important environmental work that the RSPB continues to undertake.”

The exhibition is set to run between Friday, March 29 until Monday, April 1, from 10am to 4pm.