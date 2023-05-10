News you can trust since 1882
Bridlington bird reserve holds Puffin-themed art exhibition by renowned sculptor to celebrate return of migratory birds

The RSPB Bird reserve at Bempton has hosted a Puffin themed art exhibition to celebrate the return of the migratory birds to the East Yorkshire coast.

By Claudia Bowes
Published 10th May 2023, 12:38 BST- 2 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 12:38 BST

Sarah Brabbin, a British Wildlife Sculptor, came to the reserve to host an all day event and exhibit her newest collection of Puffin themed works.

In the morning, there was a workshop with Ms Brabbin in which participants had the chance to make their own Puffins out of air drying clay.

Following the workshop, an exhibition was held in the visitor centre to show off Ms Brabbin’s creations followed by a raffle featuring the chance to win one of the stunning Puffin pieces.

Sarah Brabbin, British Wildlife Sculptor, with her bronze Puffin, alongside the special Puffin themed exhibition at Bempton Cliffs.Sarah Brabbin, British Wildlife Sculptor, with her bronze Puffin, alongside the special Puffin themed exhibition at Bempton Cliffs.
Ms Brabbin said: “Any time I go to Bempton Cliffs is a real treat for me, especially during the puffin breeding season, but this time was even more special because I was showcasing my first ever bronzes!

“It was wonderful to show people my sculptures in person, chat with collectors and raise funds for Bempton. I'm so grateful to Poppy for giving me such an amazing opportunity.

“As much as we admire and respect wildlife, we can only look, not touch them. It’s rare to have the opportunity to hold a puffin, stroke an otter, or admire a hedgehog up close. That’s why I’m committed to bringing these creatures to life through my art. “Through my sculptures, you can hold in your hands a representation of these magnificent creatures and connect with them on a deeper level.”

Poppy Rummery, Visitor Experience Officer at Bempton Cliffs, said: ‘It was fantastic to have Sarah with us for such a special event, celebrating the return of our Puffins. We’re always looking to run new and exciting events here at Bempton. We’ll definitely be having Sarah back with us soon, so watch this space!’

There were a number of sculptures by Sarah Brabbin on display at Bempton Cliffs Nature Reserve. Credit: Ellen LeachThere were a number of sculptures by Sarah Brabbin on display at Bempton Cliffs Nature Reserve. Credit: Ellen Leach
The reserve at Bempton are planning to run more events with Ms Brabbin, with hopes for another event later this year.Visit https://events.rspb.org.uk/bemptoncliffs to see the reserve’s upcoming events.

