Bridlington Friends Association charity to showcase independent creatives with arts and crafts fair

An arts and crafts fair has been organised by Bridlington Friends Association (BFA) in order to celebrate Bridlington creatives and home businesses.

By Claudia Bowes
Published 25th Apr 2023, 15:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 15:18 BST

The event will be held at the Town Bar, Bridlington, where 16 home craft businesses and artists will be displaying and selling their works. The unique items sold include: driftwood creations, paintings, pottery, photography, jewellery, toys, wood turning and more.

Alongside all of the Bridlington based creators, there will be a raffle, tombola and a second-hand book stall.

A section of the premises will be set up as a cafe and the bar will be open on the day serving refreshments, as will the tea and coffee station.

16 Bridlington creatives are being showcased by the BFA arts and crafts fair.
The event is open to both BFA members and the general public, with an adult entrance donation of £1 per person and free entry for children. The arts and crafts fair will be held on Wednesday April 26 from 1-4pm.

The Bridlington Friends Association is a non-profit charity for adults in Bridlington and the surrounding area whose focus is on social inclusion.

