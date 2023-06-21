Nicola Draper's fresh, colourful and inspirational acrylics will be on display at the High Street gallery from Sunday, July 2nd (a special preview day with free refreshments) until Monday, July 31.

Nicola said: “I love to walk in my county of East Yorkshire, particularly along the coastal paths around Flamborough, breathing in the sky, sea, land and flora.

"I work in acrylics, building layers on the canvas to create depth and texture. I imagine the flowers and plants having tiny explosions of colour and pollen surrounding them making them vibrant and alive."

Nicola Draper is a Flamborough artist whose work will be showcased at the Bridlington Old Town Gallery. Credit: Nicola Draper