Bridlington Old Town Gallery announces new exhibition from Flamborough artist inspired by the beautiful Yorkshire coast

Bridlington Old Town Gallery and Information Point has announced the latest artist to showcase their work at the venue.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 21st Jun 2023, 14:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 14:42 BST

Nicola Draper's fresh, colourful and inspirational acrylics will be on display at the High Street gallery from Sunday, July 2nd (a special preview day with free refreshments) until Monday, July 31.

Nicola said: “I love to walk in my county of East Yorkshire, particularly along the coastal paths around Flamborough, breathing in the sky, sea, land and flora.

"I work in acrylics, building layers on the canvas to create depth and texture. I imagine the flowers and plants having tiny explosions of colour and pollen surrounding them making them vibrant and alive."

Nicola Draper is a Flamborough artist whose work will be showcased at the Bridlington Old Town Gallery. Credit: Nicola DraperNicola Draper is a Flamborough artist whose work will be showcased at the Bridlington Old Town Gallery. Credit: Nicola Draper
The gallery is open seven days a week Monday-Saturday 10am to 4pm and Sundays 11am to 3pm.

