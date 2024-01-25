Bridlington Old Town Gallery is hosting an exhibition of East Yorkshire artist Carol Eacott's work for the entire month of February.

Mrs Eacott’s artistic talent was recently kick-started when she became a member of a Hessle Art Club, and with the encouragement of fellow members, she was soon happily painting.

Her ability stepped up a gear following several enjoyable stays at Cober Hill residential Art Week and, being inspired by the supportive friends she made there, her range of work continued to grow.

At this time Mrs Eacott was known by her former name of Higginbottom, which has now changed upon her second marriage.

Through joining the U3a Art Club in Willerby, her love of painting and experimenting in different media was expanded, and further encouraged her self belief.

She has been accepted to show in several local exhibitions, with a lot of success.

Her husband Clive was also persuaded into making a little home studio for her, to be dedicated to achieving her goal.

In this therapeutic atmosphere of calm and quiet, Mrs Eacott has spent many happy hours resulting in building a collection of very mixed subjects suitable for exhibition.

Now an Associate Member of E.R.A, Mrs Eacott is inviting fellow members, friends and the public to her first ‘solo’ exhibition. Visitors will be able to see her collection of framed watercolours, acrylics, unframed pieces and greetings cards.

The exhibition will be open between 11am to 3pm throughout the month of February.