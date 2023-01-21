Mr Watson is hosting a special preview with refreshments, which is open to anyone, between 11am and 3pm on Saturday, February 4.

He will be showcasing his work which focuses on the area’s coastline.

Mr Watson said: “Going out with my camera is a wonderful way for me to relax and just take some time to be in the moment.

Drew Watson, local photographer, will be holding an exhibition at Bridlington Old Town Gallery.

"When I visit places, I enjoy photographing interesting landscapes, although I also find my eye drawn to the quirky and the unusual.

"I love the beautiful coastline around here and Flamborough Head. There are some beautiful places nearby, such as the beaches, local nature reserves, the harbour, places in the town – they’re all so inspiring.

"The first camera I bought was an analogue Praktica camera. It was an impulse buy at Auckland airport when I visited Australia in the mid-1980s - I lived in New Zealand at the time.

"However, it was during the first Covid-19 lockdown that I began to take photography much more seriously and worked harder to get better photos more consistently.

"I would like to thank Martyn Coltman for giving me the opportunity to exhibit more of my work in the Old Town Gallery during February.

"The Old Town area has some wonderful art galleries, together with some picturesque old buildings. It’s a real pleasure to wander around this charming and historical part of Bridlington and see so many beautiful works of art."

