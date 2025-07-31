Bridlington Open Studios returns to celebrate the town's creativity and to support independent artists

Bridlington OPen studios will take place over two weekends in August.

During two weekends in August, a collective of 20 Bridlington based creatives will open their workshops, studios and galleries to the public.

This a fantastic opportunity to meet, be inspired and purchase unique arts and crafts directly from the creative people of Bridlington. Bridlington Open Studios has been organised to celebrate all of the creativity that can be found in the town and to spotlight independent businesses.

The event will run on August 9-10 and August 16-17. Most locations will be open between 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Hey Volunteers, dressed in blue, will be dotted around the town over both weekends to assist and guide visitors.

Bridlington Open Studios artists and locations:

Alex May Gallery: The Alex May Gallery is the studio for jeweller Carlo Verda and artist Joy Johnson. Unique work inspired by the local dramatic coastline, the studio is always a creative mess! 15 High Street, Old Town, Bridlington YO16 4PX.

The Alex May Gallery is the studio for jeweller Carlo Verda and artist Joy Johnson. Unique work inspired by the local dramatic coastline, the studio is always a creative mess! 15 High Street, Old Town, Bridlington YO16 4PX. ArtyFacts: Mixed media, contemporary 2-dimensional artworks and 3-dimensional constructions by Pamela Ladbrook Dalley and Leon Daley. Garden and refreshments. White Oaks, 22 Roundhay Road, Bridlington YO15 3JY

Mixed media, contemporary 2-dimensional artworks and 3-dimensional constructions by Pamela Ladbrook Dalley and Leon Daley. Garden and refreshments. White Oaks, 22 Roundhay Road, Bridlington YO15 3JY Barry Hatfield: As a watercolourist, I have a passion for painting a wide variety of subjects including local scenes. I try to adopt a style and technique that I feel is best suited to the subject. Providence Cottage, 453 Sewerby Road, Sewerby Village YO15 1ER.

As a watercolourist, I have a passion for painting a wide variety of subjects including local scenes. I try to adopt a style and technique that I feel is best suited to the subject. Providence Cottage, 453 Sewerby Road, Sewerby Village YO15 1ER. Bridlington Arts Society: "Beauty of Bridlington" Art Exhibition by Bridlington Art Society is open for the second weekend of Open Studios located in the Priory Church. Priory Church, Bridlington YO16 7BN.

"Beauty of Bridlington" Art Exhibition by Bridlington Art Society is open for the second weekend of Open Studios located in the Priory Church. Priory Church, Bridlington YO16 7BN. Bridlington Echo Gallery: Bespoke photography gallery exhibiting stunning imagery taken by local photographers of Bridlington and the East Yorkshire Coast. 70 High Street, Old Town, Bridlington YO16 4QA.

Bespoke photography gallery exhibiting stunning imagery taken by local photographers of Bridlington and the East Yorkshire Coast. 70 High Street, Old Town, Bridlington YO16 4QA. Bridlington Old Town Gallery & Info Point: The Bridlington Old Town Gallery & Information Point is a social enterprise gallery which plays host to 22 permanent artisans. Plus a guest artist space which changes monthly. 45 High Street, Old Town, Bridlington YO16 4PR.

The Bridlington Old Town Gallery & Information Point is a social enterprise gallery which plays host to 22 permanent artisans. Plus a guest artist space which changes monthly. 45 High Street, Old Town, Bridlington YO16 4PR. bylaurenward: I'm currently using two contrasting media; one caters to my more expressive tendencies using encaustic to create colourful abstracts, whilst the other is more focused on the quiet mark making of a simple pen creating drawings of meaningful places. 49 Priory Crescent, Bridlington YO16 7SE.

I'm currently using two contrasting media; one caters to my more expressive tendencies using encaustic to create colourful abstracts, whilst the other is more focused on the quiet mark making of a simple pen creating drawings of meaningful places. 49 Priory Crescent, Bridlington YO16 7SE. Chris Attlesey: My current work is produced with found pieces of steel (scrap). I’m inspired by what presents itself. Includes work in support of ‘Me Too’, WWI and other symbolic themes. 33 Partridge Close, Bridlington YO15 3LQ.

My current work is produced with found pieces of steel (scrap). I’m inspired by what presents itself. Includes work in support of ‘Me Too’, WWI and other symbolic themes. 33 Partridge Close, Bridlington YO15 3LQ. Gallery 49: Gallery 49 showcases a wide variety of artwork including paintings, prints, ceramics and jewellery by Yorkshire artists in a two hundred year old listed Georgian building. All artwork is original or hand made. 1 Market Place, Old Town, Bridlington YO16 4QJ.

Gallery 49 showcases a wide variety of artwork including paintings, prints, ceramics and jewellery by Yorkshire artists in a two hundred year old listed Georgian building. All artwork is original or hand made. 1 Market Place, Old Town, Bridlington YO16 4QJ. Julie Folds: My current work explores a range of printing and mixed media techniques including lino, collagraphs, intaglio, chine collé, stamping and stencil. Some of my imagery is based on my photographs where I use photoshop to create a range of outcomes. 1 Market Place, Old Town, Bridlington YO16 4QJ.

My current work explores a range of printing and mixed media techniques including lino, collagraphs, intaglio, chine collé, stamping and stencil. Some of my imagery is based on my photographs where I use photoshop to create a range of outcomes. 1 Market Place, Old Town, Bridlington YO16 4QJ. Laurence Uttley: My artwork has always been inspired by the proximity of nature. Using its discards such as feathers and horsehair to decorate my alternative fired Raku ceramics. 7, Trafalgar Crescent, Bridlington YO15 3NR.

My artwork has always been inspired by the proximity of nature. Using its discards such as feathers and horsehair to decorate my alternative fired Raku ceramics. 7, Trafalgar Crescent, Bridlington YO15 3NR. Leon Leigh: The process used to construct my pieces uses copper-coated steel rods, heated to a melting point by passing of oxygen mixed with acetylene through a blow torch to create a temperature of 1450°C. 77a New Burlington Road, Bridlington YO15 3HU.

The process used to construct my pieces uses copper-coated steel rods, heated to a melting point by passing of oxygen mixed with acetylene through a blow torch to create a temperature of 1450°C. 77a New Burlington Road, Bridlington YO15 3HU. mlkwood.store: Mlkwood store showcases original contemporary artwork, artistic prints and greeting cards by local artists. In addition to crafted handmade ceramics, jewellery and unique objects.12 High Street, Old Town, Bridlington YO16 4PX.

Mlkwood store showcases original contemporary artwork, artistic prints and greeting cards by local artists. In addition to crafted handmade ceramics, jewellery and unique objects.12 High Street, Old Town, Bridlington YO16 4PX. Mo Freedman: Beachcombing walks bring many rewards, the treasures I find speak of ships, the sea and the stories to be told. All materials are reclaimed / recycled from Cornwall to the East Coast. 102 Cardigan Road, Bridlington YO15 3JT.

Beachcombing walks bring many rewards, the treasures I find speak of ships, the sea and the stories to be told. All materials are reclaimed / recycled from Cornwall to the East Coast. 102 Cardigan Road, Bridlington YO15 3JT. Nigel and Rebecca Folds: Introducing Skid Row Pots by Nigel Folds and Midnight Mosaics by Rebecca Folds, together with more from the Bridlington Photographic Archive. 71 St John Street, Bridlington YO16 7NN.

Introducing Skid Row Pots by Nigel Folds and Midnight Mosaics by Rebecca Folds, together with more from the Bridlington Photographic Archive. 71 St John Street, Bridlington YO16 7NN. Orinoco Art: With a focus on abstract realism using mainly oils, pastel and mixed media. With a love of colour. Karen explores the uplifting benefits of beauty in the world portrayed in art. Unit One, Chapel Street: The Promenade Shopping Centre, Bridlington YO15 2DX.

With a focus on abstract realism using mainly oils, pastel and mixed media. With a love of colour. Karen explores the uplifting benefits of beauty in the world portrayed in art. Unit One, Chapel Street: The Promenade Shopping Centre, Bridlington YO15 2DX. Rosemary Abrahams: I am intrigued by the way paint affects a textured surface which I enhance with metals, varnishes, pearlescents and acrylics. I love vibrant colour and paint in a variety of styles including landscapes, abstracts and florals. Studio Gallery, 15 Trafalgar Crescent, Bridlington YO15 3NR.

I am intrigued by the way paint affects a textured surface which I enhance with metals, varnishes, pearlescents and acrylics. I love vibrant colour and paint in a variety of styles including landscapes, abstracts and florals. Studio Gallery, 15 Trafalgar Crescent, Bridlington YO15 3NR. Laurie, David & Sharon Winter: We’re three artists with very different styles. Happy to be opening our home studios and garden. Sharon works from her imagination whilst David paints from observation. Laurie is currently working on hand printed techniques. 19 Queensgate, Bridlington YO16 7ND.

We’re three artists with very different styles. Happy to be opening our home studios and garden. Sharon works from her imagination whilst David paints from observation. Laurie is currently working on hand printed techniques. 19 Queensgate, Bridlington YO16 7ND. Sissy & One: Sissy & One creates a wide range of unique handmade gifts with a strong focus on injecting positivity and happiness into all of their products. Owner Nikita Roberts specialises in handmade earrings which have recently been featured on Coronation Street. 67 High Street, Old Town, Bridlington YO16 4PR.

Sissy & One creates a wide range of unique handmade gifts with a strong focus on injecting positivity and happiness into all of their products. Owner Nikita Roberts specialises in handmade earrings which have recently been featured on Coronation Street. 67 High Street, Old Town, Bridlington YO16 4PR. Stephen Carvill: Sculpture; painting, public art and lettering design. The sea, landscape, human figure and human condition are the inspiration. Form, texture and movement are considerations. Creating ‘presence’ through intrigue and a playful yet sensitive use of materials is the challenge. 51 Priory Crescent, Bridlington YO16 7SE.

It is advised that people ask individual artists if they have any concerns regarding disabled access. Some restrictions may apply at certain locations.

Note not all locations accept card payments.

Visit the Open Studios social media pages on Facebook and Instagram to find out more.