This innovative project uses shop windows as a canvas for the newly-commissioned works and will see brightly coloured images adorning the windows of Martongate Co-op and within Promenade Shopping centre in Bridlington.

The pieces explore the preconceptions attached to powerful women and the members of the Young Women’s Creative Collective (YWCC) have designed their own contemporary versions of ‘Goddesses, Witches and Queens’.

Artist, Alex Hunt has combined the words and images made by the group with her own signature style to create pieces which can be viewed by Bridlington residents from March 3.

Members of the Bridlington YWCC alongside their stunning artwork in honour of International Women's day.

The installation is part of a larger project surrounding International Women’s Day (March 8).

Members of the YWCC have been working with writer and spoken word artist Hannah Davies to create their own written material.

The group will perform their work in an evening of spoken word, storytelling and live music alongside local female artists.

This takes place at The Queen’s Hotel, Bridlington, on March 8 from 7.30pm and 9.45pm and is free of charge.

At the end of the evening local musician, Beth Pilling, will run an open mic night.

The YWCC is a Bridlington-based group which helps local women to work with professional artists and writers, encouraging creativity in all its forms.

The group meets weekly on Wednesdays at 6pm at St John’s Burlington Church in Bridlington, with their first session after the event taking place on March 22.