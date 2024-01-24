East Riding Arts Forum: Chance for Bridlington artists to secure funding

East Riding Arts Forum will be taking place at Bridlington Spa on Thursday, February 1.

The February Arts Forum will be a Meet the Funder event. Local arts organisations looking for grants to support their work will be able to hear presentations from local and national funders.

East Riding Arts will be giving information about their Arts Grants, which are currently open, and there will also be speakers from Arts Council England and National Lottery Community Fund who will talk through their various grant funding pots. The council’s External Funding Team will also talk through their services which are available to support local organisations with finding funding.

After a morning of presentations, the speakers will stay for the afternoon to assist people with one to one surgeries to discuss their queries and details about potential grant applications.

The day is focused on the local independent arts sector but any local resident interested in finding out more about community grants is welcome to attend.

