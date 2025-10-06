Exhibition exploring northern landscapes, places, and communities to open at Scarborough's Old Parcels Office

Scarborough-based Kane Cunningham is one of the artists involved in Unsettled Ground, a new exhibition at the Old Parcels Office

The Old Parcels Office Artspace presents Unsettled Grounds, a major group exhibition, running from Saturday October 11 to Sunday November 2.

Bringing together the work of 13 contemporary artists, the exhibition reflects on the richness, resilience, and fragility of northern environments and the ways in which people live, move and make meaning within them.

From photography and painting to sculpture, ceramics, installation, and film, the exhibition showcases a wide range of practices that respond to place—wild habitats, urban environments, shifting coastlines, and lived landscapes.

Together, the works speak to pressing themes of climate change, memory, community, and belonging.

Artists include: Joe Cornish, Lucy Crouch, Kane Cunningham, Alice Boot, Hannah Guy, Debbie Loane, Rachel Wood, Patti Lean, Molly Newham, Rebecca O’Hooley, Mandy Payne, Graham Williamson and Richard Wincer.

The exhibition has been co-curated by artist and Old Parcels Office Trustee Rob Moore and Scarborough-based artist and co-founder of Mandy Apple Collective Molly Newham. Their collaboration brings together established and emerging voices, creating connections across generations and disciplines.

Rob Moore said: “Unsettled Grounds is about artists engaging directly with place – whether through lived experience, memory, or urgent environmental concerns. We wanted to create a show that celebrates the north’s diversity of landscapes and artistic responses to them.”

Molly Newham said: “The exhibition highlights a spectrum of practices—from traditional techniques like etching, painting and ceramics, to experimental installation and staged photography.

"It’s been a privilege to co-curate a show that brings together artists at different stages of their careers, all connected by a shared interest in how landscape shapes us.”

Unsettled Grounds runs at Old Parcels Office Artspace, Scarborough Railway Station, from Saturday October 11 until Sunday November 2.

The gallery is open from Thursday to Sunday, from 11am to 4pm.

Entry is free.