Fishing is focus of new heritage exhibition at Scarborough's Old Parcels Office

Steam Power: the story of Fish, Ships and Chips opens at Scarborough's Old Parcels Office at the Railway Station of Friday September 6

The Old Parcels Office annual heritage exhibition has been developed in partnership with Scarborough Maritime Heritage Centre.

Steam Power: the Story of Fish, Ships and Chips explores the impact of the steam revolution on the fishing industry in Scarborough. It opens at the gallery at Scarborough Railway Station on Friday September 6 and runs until Sunday September 22.

The story is told on a series of display panels combining words and old photographs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The text has been written by Scarborough historian and author Stewart MacDonald. Most of the illustrations have been selected from Scarborough Maritime Heritage Centre’s archive.by Les Shannon.

The focus of the exhibition is on the steam revolution in the mid-19th century, and it starts in medieval times when Scarborough fishing first became important, reflected in the Royal Charter granting Scarborough Fair in the reign of King Henry III.

Once the local fishing industry had been able to negotiate affordable goods carriage rates, the arrival of the railway in Scarborough in 1845 enabled cheaper grades of fresh white fish to be sent from Scarborough to towns in the north of England.

By the 1870s, most of the Scarborough sailing smacks had converted to steam and the later invention of the steam screw trawlers marked the beginning of modern trawl fishing on the Yorkshire coast, spurred on by the demand for white fish from the north of England’s fish and chip shops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although Scarborough continued as a trawling station up to World War One, it was eclipsed by the rise of Hull and Grimsby as the East coast’s, and Europe’s, pre-eminent trawling fisheries.

Stewart MacDonald said: “This exhibition puts a spotlight on the impact of the steam revolution not only on Scarborough’s fishing industry but also the lives of the fishermen and their families.”

Sally Gorham, chair of the Old Parcels Office said “It has been great to work with Scarborough Maritime Heritage Centre. Its knowledge has enabled us to tell a fascinating story.”

The gallery is open Thursdays to Sundays, daily from 11am to 4pm. Entry is free.