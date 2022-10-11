Lee Threadgold, artistic director of Animated Objects, who designed the breath-taking sculpture, said: ”It's absolutely fantastic to have the horse standing upright!”

The unveiling of the colossal sculpture did not go completely without a hitch, as is the nature of building something so huge.

Lee said: “You always have challenges; that’s the joy of engineering!

The finished cardboard Trojan Horse in Bridlington Spa ready to be measured for World Record attempt.

“We had engineered the neck in one particular way, but early on Friday we had some of the cardboard twisting and buckling.

“We are pushing cardboard to its absolute limits here - nobody has gone this high before in cardboard!”

Thankfully the team was able to redesign the section causing trouble and the rest of the building progressed smoothly.

A total of 180 volunteers were involved with the build over the course of the week, showing what amazing feats community spirit can achieve.

The sheer enormity of the finished sculpture shown by comparing it to the tiny prototype.

The surveyor measuring the sculpture used specialist computer equipment to accurately measure the sculpture. The Guinness World Records team is now reviewing the data and the results should be revealed in about a week.

The horse will now be dismantled, but the sculpture will live on by helping others with resources. All the materials will be donated to food banks, amateur theatres and more to ensure all pieces, even the tape, will be reused and given a second life.

Kerry Carruthers, chief executive of Yorkshire Coast BID, who is supporting the "The Odyssey - An Epic Adventure on the Yorkshire Coast" project, said: “Well it’s not every day you actually get to see a Trojan Horse inside the Bridlington Spa!

“We are really, really impressed with the work that Animated Objects have done with the Trojan Horse - the reason being is that it has been built with the community.”