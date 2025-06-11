IN PICTURES: Here's 13 stunning photos from the artist Open Studios event in Scarborough

Check out the photos below!Check out the photos below!
By Claudia Bowes
Published 11th Jun 2025, 12:13 BST
Updated 11th Jun 2025, 12:13 BST
More than 200 artists from North Yorkshire have invited visitors for an exclusive look behind the scenes in one of the UK’s biggest open studios events of 2025- here is a selection of photos from artists taking part across Scarborough.

For two consecutive weekends this month, artists and makers from across the area have opened up the spaces where they create their work, in what will be around a 3,000 square-mile showcase of talent.

Organised by artist-run collective North Yorkshire Open Studios, the event offers the public a chance to discover work by emerging and established artists in the region.

The first Open Studios event took place last weekend (June 8-9), and the next Open Studios event will take place this weekend (June 14-15).

Visit https://nyos.org.uk/summer-open-studios/ for more information.

SCARBOROUGH AREA ARTISTS

- Alison Spaven, textiles

9 Finkle St, Malton, YO17 7JD

- Boo Barwick-Ward, mixed media

Middle Farm House, Langton, Malton, YO17 9QL

- Christine Hughes, painting & drawing, sculpture

7 Market Place, Malton, YO17 7LP

- Gladstone Studio, painting & drawing

2-4 Gladstone Lane, Scarborough, YO12 7BP

- Jessica Shaw, Printmaking

Quarry Art Studio, Hagg Road, Kirkbymoorside, YO62 7JA

- Jo Naden, Sculpture

Holly Cottage Bull Piece Lane, Scagglethorpe, Malton, YO17 8DT

- Katie Braida, Ceramics

Unit 28 Manor Road Business Park, Manor Road, Scarborough, YO12 7RY

- Lisa Skelton, Textiles

Gallery 33, 33 Newborough, Scarborough, YO11 1NF

- Louise Bass, Painting & Drawing

Beeforth's Hive Esplanade, Scarborough, YO11 2BA

- Lucy Somper, Painting & Drawing

Gallery 33, 33 Newborough, Scarborough, YO11 1NF

- Matt Machouki, Ceramics

Beeforth’s Hive, Esplanade, Scarborough, YO11 2BA

- Pauline Brown, Painting & Drawing

The Moorside Room, 9 Church Street, Kirkbymoorside, YO62 7AZ

- Piers Edsall, Sculpture

Environmental art studio, unit 2, Pasture Lane units, Showfield Lane industrial estate, Malton, YO176BT

- Sarah Sharpe, Painting & Drawing

Viriditas Nook, Mill Beck House, 2 Pinewood, Norton, Malton, YO17 9JT

Lou Bass, who is based at Beeforth's Hive, with her art.

1. Scarborough Open Studios 2025

Lou Bass, who is based at Beeforth's Hive, with her art. Photo: Richard Ponter

Matt Machouki with one of his sculptures.

2. Scarborough Open Studios 025

Matt Machouki with one of his sculptures. Photo: Richard Ponter

Enjoying the art at Beeforth's Hive.

3. Scarborough Open Studios 2025

Enjoying the art at Beeforth's Hive. Photo: Richard Ponter

Adam King, based at Gladstone Studio, with some of his work.

4. Scarborough Open Studios 2025

Adam King, based at Gladstone Studio, with some of his work. Photo: Richard Ponter

