IN PICTURES: Here's 13 stunning photos from the artist Open Studios event in Scarborough

For two consecutive weekends this month, artists and makers from across the area have opened up the spaces where they create their work, in what will be around a 3,000 square-mile showcase of talent.
Organised by artist-run collective North Yorkshire Open Studios, the event offers the public a chance to discover work by emerging and established artists in the region.
The first Open Studios event took place last weekend (June 8-9), and the next Open Studios event will take place this weekend (June 14-15).
Visit https://nyos.org.uk/summer-open-studios/ for more information.
SCARBOROUGH AREA ARTISTS
- Alison Spaven, textiles
9 Finkle St, Malton, YO17 7JD
- Boo Barwick-Ward, mixed media
Middle Farm House, Langton, Malton, YO17 9QL
- Christine Hughes, painting & drawing, sculpture
7 Market Place, Malton, YO17 7LP
- Gladstone Studio, painting & drawing
2-4 Gladstone Lane, Scarborough, YO12 7BP
- Jessica Shaw, Printmaking
Quarry Art Studio, Hagg Road, Kirkbymoorside, YO62 7JA
- Jo Naden, Sculpture
Holly Cottage Bull Piece Lane, Scagglethorpe, Malton, YO17 8DT
- Katie Braida, Ceramics
Unit 28 Manor Road Business Park, Manor Road, Scarborough, YO12 7RY
- Lisa Skelton, Textiles
Gallery 33, 33 Newborough, Scarborough, YO11 1NF
- Louise Bass, Painting & Drawing
Beeforth's Hive Esplanade, Scarborough, YO11 2BA
- Lucy Somper, Painting & Drawing
Gallery 33, 33 Newborough, Scarborough, YO11 1NF
- Matt Machouki, Ceramics
Beeforth’s Hive, Esplanade, Scarborough, YO11 2BA
- Pauline Brown, Painting & Drawing
The Moorside Room, 9 Church Street, Kirkbymoorside, YO62 7AZ
- Piers Edsall, Sculpture
Environmental art studio, unit 2, Pasture Lane units, Showfield Lane industrial estate, Malton, YO176BT
- Sarah Sharpe, Painting & Drawing
Viriditas Nook, Mill Beck House, 2 Pinewood, Norton, Malton, YO17 9JT
