IN PICTURES: Take a look as Scarborough Streets Fair brings vibrant colour and fun to town centre

The Scarborough Streets Fair bursting with magic, music, dance, and more. Visitors enjoyed free performances and activities which took place in the bustling town centre.

From printmaking workshops and choral singing, to martial arts demos and madcap comedy, there was something for everyone to enjoy. Key locations for the fair included outside the Brunswick Centre, Aberdeen Walk, North Street and Alma Square.

Children were enchanted by Professor Jon's Flea Circus, and could try their hands at a circus skills workshop too.

There were a number of exciting activities and workshops to enjoy too, such as magic and balloon modelling, singing , arts & crafts, printmaking, face painting,yoga and zumba with Helen as well as a community walkabout parade.

Other performers included Nicola Mills, Ralf Wetzel, Stephen Brailsford, Galleons Ahoy and more.

Scarborough Streets is a Stephen Joseph Theatre project, produced by The Scarborough Fair and supported by David Skaith, Mayor of York and North Yorkshire and funded by York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority.

Visit https://scarboroughfair.uk/ to find out more.

Scarborough Streets Fair A family enjoying some artwork. Photo: Richard Ponter

Scarborough Streets Fair Professor Jon's Flea Circus entertains. Photo: Richard Ponter

Scarborough Streets Fair Rising Sun Association get ready to show off their martial arts skills. Photo: Richard Ponter